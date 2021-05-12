The rise of a new Irish pop singer: Lea Heart

By Kiani Hildebrandt

Covid-19 and lockdown have changed millions of lives, but one life that has been drastically changed for the better is Lea Heart.

The 20-year-old from Kildare has just released her second hit single ‘IDK Why’. Her first single ‘Older’ was released in October and has surpassed 1 million streams online.

“It was only a couple weeks ago that I released my second single and the support has been insane,” said Lea. “It’s been a crazy six months.”

That is how quickly her life has changed – Lea took a chance and put her music online for the first time. It was through these music accounts that her current manager, Brian Whitehead, found the young Irish musician on TikTok. Working under LBW Music Management has been a great learning lesson for Lea.

“It’s crazy to think back on how far I’ve come. I am really new to the industry and I’m learning something new every single day.”

‘Older’, her first single, is described as an “upbeat pop song.”

“With the first single, no one knew what to expect. I didn’t know what to expect.”

Since its release, the song has remained strong in the Top 50 of Spotify Ireland Charts.

‘IDK Why’ the second single, has brought even more notice to her first song.

“My first ever single ‘Older’ will always be my baby. It was my break into the industry and I couldn’t wait for everyone to hear that song. It has massive meaning for me and I can’t wait to play it live.”

As Irish pop keeps becoming more popular this passionate young woman is one to watch out for. She will be releasing more songs throughout 2021, so keep an eye out for her on all the music platforms.

Lea said, “There will be so much more to come, and I can’t wait for everything if I’m honest.”

How has your life changed since you first released your first single in October?

Lea Heart: It’s been a crazy six months. It’s crazy to think back on how far I’ve come. I am really new to the industry and I’m learning new every single day. It was only a couple weeks ago that I released my second single and the support has been insane.

Would you have noticed the difference between the first single and the second single for how you were feeling?

Lea Heart: I suppose with the first single, no one really knew what to expect. It’s such an upbeat pop song and we don’t have that in Ireland at the moment coming from a female artist.

I was nervous to release the first one. For the second one I was just really able to enjoy it and able to take it all in. Ever since I released ‘Older’ my first single came out last October the support has been insane. More than I ever thought. I couldn’t wait to release my second one and see what everyone thought of that one as well.