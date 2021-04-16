Cheap and Easy Recipes

By Anastasia Burton

Hello and welcome back to cooking and eating well while on a budget! Today I present to you a few recipes I have recently fallen in love with. Trust me, homemade food is always better than takeaway that will cost more than your average dinner. Be money smart and healthy at the same time by eating simple things like…

Frozen Yogurt Granola Cups

Ingredients for 12 cups

* Four tablespoons of peanut butter

* Four tablespoons of honey

* Two cups of granola

* Two and a half cups of Greek yogurt, four single-serving cups for different flavours

* One strawberry for garnish

* One blueberry for garnish

* Dark chocolate chunks for garnish

Method:

Heat peanut butter and honey in a microwave for approximately 30 seconds, or until melted. In a medium sized bowl, pour the melted peanut butter and honey over your granola and stir to

combine.

Spoon the granola mix evenly into 12 lined muffin cups, pressing firmly into the bottom. Top each cup with about 1.5 ounces (45g or ⅓ of a single-serving container) of yogurt. Top each cup with strawberries, blueberries and dark chocolate chunks. Cover tightly with foil and freeze for at least two hours. Keep frozen and allow to thaw for a few minutes before eating. Wrap individually in foil for

an easy on-the-go snack.

Enjoy!

Chicken Teriyaki Stir-fry

Ingredients:

(Four servings)

* Three chicken breasts

* A pinch of salt

* Some Pepper

* One teaspoon of garlic, crushed

* ½ a cup of soy sauce

* ⅓ a cup of honey

* One and a half tablespoons of sesame seeds, more to garnish

* One sliced onion

* Two small bell peppers, thinly sliced

* Two cups of broccoli

* One green onion, thinly sliced

* White rice, cooked

Method:

In a pan, cook your chicken over a medium to high heat until almost done. Add salt and pepper for flavour. Reduce heat to medium and stir in the crushed garlic. Add in the soy sauce, honey, and one tablespoon of the sesame seeds. Stir until thickened. Remove the chicken from the pan, leaving the sauce, and add the vegetables to the pan. Cover the pan for several minutes and cook until the vegetables begin to soften, then remove

the lid and stir until the sauce is thick again.

Split the rice, vegetables, and chicken evenly between four containers. Top with a sprinkle of

sesame seeds and sliced green onion.