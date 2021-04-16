Beauty Bag review April

By Anastasia Burton

Hello, my fellow make-up lovers, and welcome back to my beauty bag review where I tell you about the products I have in my project pan and how I feel about the products and their performance.

Project panning is a great way of using up old products and learning self-control. Nobody wants to be a make-up hoarder trust me. Not only will project panning and decluttering used up products give you satisfaction from seeing yourself actually use up make-up you own, but you will also notice how much money you are saving on unnecessary goods! So, let’s take a look at what’s going on in my beauty bag this month!

Mascara: Maybelline le colossal volume express + essence volume hero

I underestimated these two. From using them both I have learned that both are perfect for my lashes. The Essence mascara gives me great length, perfect for when I want to look more natural, while the Maybelline mascara gives them that long thick look which I don’t hate!

Eyeliner: Victoria Secret beauty rush black eyeliner

This was awful! The formula of this was disgusting. Not only was it pulling at my eyelid throughout, but there is literally no pigmentation. I purged this and am currently searching around for a good replacement.

Catrice inside eye highlighter pen

I love this pen. It makes my eyes look a little less dead fish-like and that’s all I want!

Concealer: Soap& glory kickass

Ew, just ew. The formula is not bad, but the colour is not it! I got the lightest shade, and it still is about five-hundred times too orange. It blends okay but it does not sit well on the eyes at all.

Eyeshadow: Jeffree star Blood Lust palette

Don’t come hating at me for liking his make-up please he may not be the best person, but his make-up is divine. I wanted to try out one of the JSC palettes I had laying around and found this guy. Untouched, precious. I swear down the shadows made me fall in love. It’s a pricey palette but I just can’t seem to keep it off my mind.

Eyeshadow: Urban Decay Naked 2 basics

I do like this palette, but I have to say it is a lot duller than I remember. I think this one will be given to a family member as I just don’t feel inspired by the palette or the colours.

Blush: #Proartist blush

I don’t use blush that often because of my complexion, so I can’t judge this product too harshly. It’s just okay, nothing to write home about.

Last but not least…

Lipstick: Jeffree Star Leo liquid lipstick

I adore this. I have to say I have never loved a formula this much in my life! And I am a professional lipstick hoarder. If you ever get the chance to get your hands on this product I would suggest you grab it. That is all for this issue! Hope you enjoyed. Happy panning!