Werk from Home: How to Look Stylish in Loungewear

By Amanda Leeson

It’s safe to say that we are all still adjusting to this new way of life. While being in quarantine may have some perks (no 9am lectures are a huge plus), you’re probably at the stage where you’ve run out of clean pyjamas and you’re fed up not knowing what to wear around the house. Fear not, because we’re here to guide you through the outfits that will keep your spirits up and keep you looking fabulous during social distancing.

Let’s face it, we all need a little bit of online retail therapy to help us feel better – not to mention there’s not much else to do when you’re trying to avoid college work. Procrastination plus clothes delivered straight to your door? Yes please.

So, let’s break it down. We’re going to give you three outfit ideas that will cover all bases – from lazy duvet days watching Netflix to “I need to look somewhat presentable” looks for video meetings or Skype calls.

1. Lazy Days:

A little more than pyjamas but a little less than “actual clothes”, lounge sets bridge the gap between sleepwear and workwear perfectly. Comfortable and easy to wear, these sets incorporate the essential elements we all need when we can’t leave the house. ASOS has plenty of lounge sets in multiple different colours, so you’re sure to find something to suit you. We love this light grey one for €35.95 (and don’t forget your student discount).

2. Kinda Presentable:

We can’t live in our pyjamas (sadly) and let’s be honest, sometimes we just need to put some real clothes on to help us feel less sluggish. This is where the reliable leggings and an oversized t-shirt come to the rescue. Most of us have a stash of leggings to hand, but if you fancy splashing out on a new pair of workout leggings, small Irish brand Gym Plus Coffee have very good quality pairs available to purchase online. During these uncertain times, it’s important to support home–grown brands and businesses, allowing them to stay afloat. This look also allows for versatility; you can switch up the outfit by pairing the T-shirt with baggy joggers or throwing a hoodie over the leggings. Comfy plus cute? We’re obsessed.

3. Dressed to the Nines:

Sometimes, it has to be done. You need to look presentable for a video meeting and you’ve been living in lounge sets for weeks. Don’t panic! A shirt and a statement necklace will make you look as if you’ve got your life together, even if you’re surrounded by mess and mayhem. Remember, the saving grace of video meetings is that the person on the other end can only see your upper half. We won’t tell anyone that you’ve you’re your trackie bottoms on under the table!

While worrying about outfits during these unprecedented times may seem trivial to some, it does provide an element of escape. Just taking the time to get dressed, do your hair and throw on some makeup may ease the stress we’re feeling amidst the pandemic. Look after yourselves and stay safe everyone!