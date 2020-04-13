Travel Junkie: Malta

By Anastasia Burton

Ah, Malta, the beautiful southern European island near the Mediterranean Sea, filled with sun and cacti drinks. This country may not be big, but it is rich in culture and history. With a population of about 475,000 across an area of 316 km², Malta is the perfect getaway! Tickets to Malta from Dublin won’t cost you an arm and a leg, but come at an affordable price depending what season you fly. Personally, I would recommend visiting Malta during the Spring or Autumn season, when local temperatures are more bearable, since it gets extremely hot during the summer!

In this article, I will give you a few suggestions as to what to do during your visit to Malta, as well as a price breakdown, so that you get the best bang for your buck. Do, however, bear in mind that travel is not possible at the moment given the current COVID-19 outbreak. So please, wait to enjoy your Malta trip until after this pandemic subsides…

1. Malta National Aquarium

Are you a fan of the beauties living under the sea? Do you like looking at cute rays and pretty fish like you saw on Finding Nemo? Then this is your spot! There are 41 tanks erected at the Malta National Aquarium, displaying the local sea life, as well as some beautiful sharks and other creatures that lurk in the seas. This could be a fun, family–friendly activity if you have any younger siblings or kids yourself, and they’re guaranteed to be entertained by this colourful display of sea creatures! Tickets come at affordable prices; adults get in for €13.50, while children’s tickets are only €7. And, of course, there are some student discounts available for those of looking to see Malta on a tight budget!

2. Maltese Wine and Chocolate Pairing

This is a very interesting and informative tourist attraction in which you enjoy a glass of traditional Maltese wine and pair the delicious drink with artistry chocolates (all of course produced in Malta). You’re also given a little background on every delicacy you try. This is a fun activity if you don’t want to just sit in a pub and enjoy your basic Guinness or cider. The price for this foodie activity isn’t bad, considering a bottle of Maltese wine and artistry chocolate would most definitely cost you more than €25.65 if you went looking for them yourself! That price is definitely a bargain for such a luxury activity in our book.

3. Comino Island: Including Blue Lagoon, Crystal Lagoon & The Caves

This tour is mind-blowingly beautiful. It’s a boat tour, taking you all around Malta and exploring its natural beauty and caves only accessible by boats: the famous Blue Lagoon and Crystal Lagoon are a must see! The clear blue waters and the sunshine make these locations that much better, allowing you to see paradise (plus, an aesthetic background is great for those Insta posts)! This is an all-day tour; the island even has its own bars and restaurants, so you can chill by the water and enjoy the views. The sea cave entry fee is included in the price of the tour, which comes to about €20. This is one attraction in Malta you don’t want to miss.

4. Mdina Old City

This place is free to visit and it’s a sight to behold. The old, quiet city of Mdina is filled with beautiful architecture and cute little shops. Entering the city gives you a feeling of stepping back in time; this is also a great place for Instagram pictures! There isn’t a lot you can do at the old city; however, it is still fun to explore the sights and small museums and gardens that are sprinkled about.

5. ‘Game of Thrones’ Filming Locations Tour

Are you a GOT fan? Then this place is for you! This tour is pretty costly, but if you are truly a die-hard fan, it’s worth the price. The tickets range from about €66 for adults and €46 for children. Fairly pricey… but, this includes pick up from your hotel and a tour of the different locations used for seasons 1 and 2 of your favorite TV show. Some of the places shown in this tour are not publicly accessible, and at the same time, you get a guided tour by one of the actors from the show. So, if you want some juicy insider goss on Game of Thrones, this is your tour!

6. Popeye Village

This is a Popeye themed park, an amazing place with boat attractions, sunbathing places, other fun stuff like water trampolines. You can even meet with the famous Popeye, Olive Oyl and friends! This is a great tourist attraction in Malta, suitable for the whole family, and if you’re a fan of the old series, this will be a real blast from the past! Tickets are around €30 if you’d like the convenience of being picked up from your hotel. What a bargain!

I hope this helps you plan your trip to Malta and that you are now more informed as to what different attractions are available. You can visit TripAdvisor for tickets and check out discounts for different tours mentioned above. Hope you have a great time!