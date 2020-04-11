Final Year Diary – Issue 12

By Sadhbh Hendrick

Dear Diary,

And now, the end is near. It’s the last issue of SIN. And so I face the final curtain. My friend, I’ll make it clear, I’m almost finished college forever. I’ll state my case of which I am certain.

I’ve lived a life that’s full of academic pursuits (and socializing). I travelled each and every highway/bridge. And more, much more than just Buskers. I did it, I did it my way.

Regrets, I’ve had a few but then again, too few to mention (except spending the entirety of First Year Semester 1 in Carbon, that deserves a medal). I did what I had to do and saw it through without exemption.

I planned each charted course/study week/assignment deadlines, each careful step along the byway and second floor libo. And more, much, much more. I did it, I did it my way.

Yes, there were times, I’m sure you knew, when I bit off more than I could chew, SIN sub–editors can be very convincing. And through it all, whenever there was doubt, I ate it up and spit it out (not really, Sinatra was going through it :/) I faced it all and I stood tall. And did it my way.

I’ve loved, I’ve laughed and cried (FYP’s are stress-y innit). I’ve had my fill (of bialann breakfasts), my share of losing (just travel mugs really). And now, as tears subside (FYP hasn’t been graded yet), I find it all so amusing.

To think I did all that, all four years, and may I say, not in a shy way.

Oh, no, oh, no, not me.

I did it my way.

Well, we made it ladies and gentlemen. The final issue of SIN (have a glass of milk for every time you read that in this issue). Final few weeks as a student. Admittedly, things have come to an abrupt and unusual end as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, but if a shortened semester in college prevents or at least eases the impact of this pandemic, well, then we’re laughing. For my fellow Final Years, I hope your time has been as g as mine. Regardless, the next chapter awaits us all and that is oh so exciting.

For the rest of you, enjoy. Enjoy the 9ams, the bialann breakfasts, the libo dates, the reading room rush hour, the Quincentennial bridge, the unofficial RAG weeks and Christmas days. Enjoy the balls, the nights in Buskers/Front Door/Quays/1520, the clicking submit on an assignment. Enjoy every last bit of it, I know I certainly did.

I could not submit a final diary entry without a word of thanks to Shauna, to Mark and to all the other sub-editors that I had the pleasure of writing with this year. Whoever takes over this column next year, you are in for a treat.

For one last time, thank you all for reading this diary. Your messages or words of well wishes are more appreciated than you realise. I didn’t know what to expect when I committed to a column like this, and boy was I pleasantly surprised.

Finally, thank you NUI Galway for a fantastic four years, I know I certainly did it my way.

GRMA,

Sadhbh x