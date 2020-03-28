Read me you must

By Rachel Garvey

If my future boyfriend ever asked me to choose between who I loved more, Baby Yoda or himself, I would without a doubt choose Baby Yoda. No offence to my future partner, I’m sure he will be great in every single thing he does, but when it comes to that little green face, my heart turns to liquid, all the arteries and valves just disintegrate and it feels like love. Okay, maybe that’s a little too sappy, but this character can melt even the coldest of hearts.

I thought it was only fair to give the world’s newest and cutest being a few minutes in the spotlight of SIN; Baby Yoda, or aka The Child. I guarantee that the majority of readers out there have a Baby Yoda picture on their phone or a related meme to him, who doesn’t? He can gladly take up as much of my gallery space as he wants, he can have it all. On November 12th 2019, the new series of The Mandalorian appeared on social media platforms, a series which I still have to sit down and watch. Bear in mind, I’m one of the rare people in my generation that hasn’t yet seen Star Wars and I get a ton of weird looks because of it. Maybe, someday, I’ll find the time to watch every single movie, but for now, my attention is on Star Wars’ newest creation. I had already known what the original Yoda looked like and how he spoke in a different manner, so I didn’t pay attention to The Mandalorian’s version of him. One simply doesn’t pay attention to such things (1) if they don’t watch it and (2) if they have a full-time job, but I can thank my Snapchat followers for that!

I had opened the blue chat on Snapchat one day when I was texting an online friend and he had said “I need a Baby Yoda in my life!”, and upon questioning his message, he sent me a picture of The Child and my reaction was priceless. I don’t ever recall my jaw-dropping in awe, but it dropped in awe at that very moment and I think I said “Awh” a little too loudly. I remember staring at the picture for ages, I just couldn’t take my eyes off it. He was indeed the cutest thing I had ever seen and when I started watching YouTube’s cute Baby Yoda clips, I fell in love even more; his little giggle and his little movements were just attention-grabbing, especially when people were adding in their own subtitles in an attempt to guess what he was thinking when doing these actions.

I have a running total of 32 Baby Yoda memes saved on my phone with relation to him eating ‘chicky nuggies’, going to work and sipping tea. That scene where he walks in on the Mandalorian and Cara fighting with his little soup cup in his hand is me on a daily basis when I’m watching reality tv show clips online. It is just so relatable. It’s an ongoing thing amongst my friends and I for sending each other these adorable memes and I had even taken it upon myself to send one into my WhatsApp group for work that has my boss in it, with the meme showing a sad Baby Yoda and the caption reading, “When I gotta go to work again even though I went yesterday”. I’m proud to say that any future meme that went into the group was always nearly with Baby Yoda on it. He is indeed the cutest thing to ever grace our phone screens, hands down! A life-sized Baby Yoda is also going to become available to buy online for quite a hefty price and the temptation to buy it is real; I know it would just be a little statue-like model, but if it came alive and started giggling at me, I wouldn’t be phased one little bit. I’d simply bend down and extend my arms to him, declaring, “Be mine you must!”.