Final Year Diary – Issue 11

By Sadhbh Hendrick

Dear Diary,

This entire entry will comprise a variety of survival methods necessary thanks to good ole’ Covid-19. I’ll walk you through a number of homemade hand-sanitizer recipes (yes, that is a thing), a guide to avoiding human contact (actually very easy, puzzled as to why anyone struggles with this one) and finally, 101 ways to entertain yourself in quarantine (think I-spy but crazier).

I do not wish to mock the severity or seriousness of the current situation and totally sympathise with the fear of high risks groups, but what’s a Final Year Diary without a little humour? Also, to all those out there scoffing at the ‘hysteria’ and panic, on my stroll home from college today, I decided to pop into Tesco. Nothing unusual there, you may say. Au contraire. Something very unusual there. Something very unusual in the form of absenteeism. The stark and unnerving absence of pasta. I kid you not, the entire pasta supply had depleted. Like it or not, actions speak louder than words and in the form of a good ole reliable non-perishable, this action is overwhelmingly loud. Gluten free anyone?

All going well, this is the penultimate issue of SIN (second last issue, I’ll save you the google search). Fingers and toes crossed we get to the end of the academic semester without any disruptions in the form of college closures etc. As much as I enjoy writing this article, I had a 24–issue contract, I’m not sure how I feel about an extension. (I kid, I am but a humble volunteer. Still though, I’m not sure where I would find the material to fill the column if I was stuck in isolation.)

Enough Covid-19 talk, let’s look at another important event the week witnessed. The visit of William & Kate. If you are looking to read a masterfully satirical review of their trip, please do your dopamine levels a favour and read Miriam Lord’s article in the Irish Times (Sorry Mark).

Can you believe we are nearing the semester end so rapidly? The mass accumulation of CA assignments has commenced. It is somewhat strange to be slowly ticking off my last few assignments ever. Being honest, it momentarily made me a little sad or nostalgic. I can confirm this lasted for all of two seconds when I went on to the next question and felt sad for a whole other reason. Nevertheless (fancy word innit), the end is nigh. Exam timetables will be released soon and that is one large serving of reality pie. Am I ready to furiously search for my seat number outside the exam hall for the very last time? I sure hope so.

As a briefly serious note, I do hope you all make the most of your last few weeks. I certainly intend to. Even if it is only your first year coming to an end, it’s still your last few weeks of first year. (People get a whole lot less accepting of your shenanigans once you hit second year, so milk it for all it’s worth while you can!!) Fellow final years, let’s enjoy our remaining days as much as possible. It’s the Final Countdown…

GRMA,

Sadhbh x