Creative Corner – It’s Hunting Season

By Anonymous

See hidden in hiding ‘neath these college grounds

surrounded by insects among soily sounds

bounded by all natures grasp among mounds

lies a gift just for you so go gather the hounds!

If you solve for x though its roots may sprawl

you’ll equate your treasure may just be C2H5OH.

Go strive Go seek Go find but don’t yield

and when the sky falls return to your field.

To unearth the heart of this hunt it is prime

to dissect what is written, to riddle this rhyme,

to break free from all our doomed paradigm

and to take what cannot be taken: time.

________________________________

“I know nothing with certainty

but the sight of the stars makes me dream”

Not far from stubborn Stoney walls

The longest reigning king recalls

When rain used not destroy his crest

And man used not disturb his rest.

Behind his back I hid your heart

Then Degged with dew alas did part

And ‘neath the starry lamppost night

I could not see a star in sight.

In Craven’s keys I place my trust

Through pane I watch her grow and rust.

Her offspring die upon your bourn

So root around till soiled and worn.

Now venture down the rabbit hole,

To find your heart and break parole,

As I have gone to make my piece,

As I have gone to make my peace.

______________________________

Charles Dodgson

Matthew 6:21

Happy hunting.