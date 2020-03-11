Creative Corner – It’s Hunting Season

By Anonymous
See hidden in hiding ‘neath these college grounds
surrounded by insects among soily sounds
bounded by all natures grasp among mounds
lies a gift just for you so go gather the hounds!
If you solve for x though its roots may sprawl
you’ll equate your treasure may just be C2H5OH.
Go strive Go seek Go find but don’t yield
and when the sky falls return to your field.
To unearth the heart of this hunt it is prime
to dissect what is written, to riddle this rhyme,
to break free from all our doomed paradigm
and to take what cannot be taken: time.
________________________________
“I know nothing with certainty
but the sight of the stars makes me dream”
Not far from stubborn Stoney walls
The longest reigning king recalls
When rain used not destroy his crest
And man used not disturb his rest.
Behind his back I hid your heart
Then Degged with dew alas did part
And ‘neath the starry lamppost night
I could not see a star in sight.
In Craven’s keys I place my trust
Through pane I watch her grow and rust.
Her offspring die upon your bourn
So root around till soiled and worn.
Now venture down the rabbit hole,
To find your heart and break parole,
As I have gone to make my piece,
As I have gone to make my peace.
______________________________
Charles Dodgson
Matthew 6:21
Happy hunting.
