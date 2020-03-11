Student Independent News

Creative Corner – It’s Hunting Season

By Anonymous 

 

See hidden in hiding ‘neath these college grounds 

surrounded by insects among soily sounds 

bounded by all natures grasp among mounds 

lies a gift just for you so go gather the hounds! 

 

If you solve for x though its roots may sprawl 

you’ll equate your treasure may just be C2H5OH. 

Go strive Go seek Go find but don’t yield 

and when the sky falls return to your field. 

 

To unearth the heart of this hunt it is prime 

to dissect what is written, to riddle this rhyme, 

to break free from all our doomed paradigm 

and to take what cannot be taken: time. 

________________________________ 

 

“I know nothing with certainty 

 but the sight of the stars makes me dream” 

 

Not far from stubborn Stoney walls 

The longest reigning king recalls 

When rain used not destroy his crest 

And man used not disturb his rest. 

 

Behind his back I hid your heart 

Then Degged with dew alas did part 

And ‘neath the starry lamppost night 

I could not see a star in sight. 

 

In Craven’s keys I place my trust 

Through pane I watch her grow and rust. 

Her offspring die upon your bourn 

So root around till soiled and worn. 

 

Now venture down the rabbit hole, 

To find your heart and break parole, 

As I have gone to make my piece, 

As I have gone to make my peace. 

______________________________ 

Charles Dodgson 

Matthew 6:21 

Happy hunting. 

