What’s on in Galway? February 18 – March 2

By Sarah Gill

Blowing off some steam is part and parcel of every student’s weekly schedule and it’s important to spend your time outside the library making some quality memories. Without further ado, let’s get planning the next fortnight…

Groovy Tuesday at Massimo – Every Tuesday

Having quickly become a staple of every student’s college week, I would be shocked if you haven’t been to Groovy Tuesday yet. Bop along to one of the Westend’s very best boozers Massimo, where the dancefloor is always full and the tunes are always pumping.

Joe Rooney and Pat McDonnell at Róisín Dubh – Friday, 21 Feb

Perhaps the names Fr Damo and Eoin McLove will ring a bell? The stars of the legendary TedFest will be taking their comedic stylings to the Róisín for a night full of laughs. If you’re particularly interested, the duo will be hosting a Fr Ted table quiz in Massimo the night prior where I’m sure plenty more laughs will be had.

Movie Buff Quiz Night at The Skeff – Thursday, 27 Feb

Everyone loves a table quiz – don’t even try to deny it. If you consider yourself something of a film buff, now’s the chance to prove it. With questions on cult classics, modern favourites and old-school Hollywood – there’s something from every genre. Proceeds go to a great cause, so it’s completely worth-while.

Flea Style Market at Galway Arts Centre – Saturday, 29 Feb

For all the thrift lovers and sustainable fashion fanatics, Flea Style Market is back and ready for their first market of the year. If you fancy giving your wardrobe a little more individuality, these stalls are jammed full of unique and original pieces.