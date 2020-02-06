The 2020 Beauty Releases We’re Lusting After This January

By Catherine Taylor

Fancy treating yourself to some glamorous beauty bits this January? Look no further than these brand-new makeup buys from some of our industry favourites…

Anastasia Beverly Hills x Amrezy Eyeshadow Palette

In many ways, Ananstasia Beverly Hills is the undisputed queen of beautiful palettes. From the classic pinks and reds of Modern Renaissance to last year’s shimmering and sultry Norvina, Anastasia keeps knocking it out of the park with her superbly pigmented, stunningly packaged eyeshadow palettes. Her latest release is a collaborative palette with beauty Youtuber and influencer Amrezy; it looks to be the brand’s prettiest packaging yet, but the outside is nothing compared to the product inside… From the metallic lilac of Barb to the golden copper of Dragon, this 16-shade palette is our new obsession.

MAC Lunar Illusions

MAC Cosmetics has long been a staple of our makeup bags – and with good reason. Known especially for their matte lipsticks, pro brushes and glimmering highlighters, the stellar brand is capitalising on millennials’ newfound astrology obsession with its stunning Lunar Illusions line. Including exclusive new shades of MAC’s Lipglass, eyeshadow and powder blush, the highlight (see what we did there?) is most definitely cult-favourite Extra Dimension Skinfinish in Double Gleam, embossed with a dragon design. Available now at Brown Thomas and Arnott’s, from €19.50.

NARS Powder Blush

Beauty enthusiasts know that NARS Powder Blush is one of the best in the game, and by far the brand’s most lauded product. Available in over 35 individual shades, NARS has decided to expand the line further, with 10 exclusive new shades dropping in January 2020. These include Savage, a shimmering red brown; Illicit, a satin peachy nude; and Tempted, a shimmering mid-tone beige. Given that NARS Powder Blush was the No.1 selling blush in the U.S. in 2019, we reckon this line will be as well-received as the original. Can’t get enough of NARS? Watch out for its brand-new Afterglow Spring 2020 collection, launching in March. Afterglow features a warm-toned, 12-shade eyeshadow palette; a limited edition Overlust cheek palette, and many more fabulous goodies for the makeup junkie in all of us.

Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows

Where would the world be without Fenty Beauty? Rihanna’s eponymous makeup brand has taken the beauty world by storm, praised for its inclusive shades and glamorous packaging worthy of a pop superstar. Rihanna is set to expand her beauty empire in 2020, with the release of exclusive Snap Shadows: including the self-explanatory True Neutrals, Peach Snap and Pastel Frost palettes. Why are they called “Snap Shadows”? Well, because any two of these mini palettes can be snapped together to combine into one easy-to-use eyeshadow gamechanger. Available now from €25 at Boots.

Pat McGrath Mini MatteTrance Trios

Last but not least, pro-makeup artist Pat McGrath has launched a new collection of mini matte lipsticks. Hailed by Anna Wintour as “the most influential makeup artist in the world,” the legendary beauty expert has received a British OBE from Queen Elizabeth II for her services to the fashion and beauty industries. Her January 2020 collection features a trio of Pat McGrath’s much-loved matte lipsticks, packaged in couture collectable neon bullets. The Color Blitz V2 set features graduating shades from peach to red, while Skin Show V2 displays flesh-tones from nude to deep pink. Available online at Pat McGrath Labs from €24.