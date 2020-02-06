A Sassy & Savage Fenty Collab Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

By Amanda Leeson

Not content with taking over the beauty industry, since the launch of her hugely popular makeup brand Fenty Beauty, Rihanna has slowly been breaking into the fashion world by setting her sights on inclusive fashion.

The singer-cum-businesswoman has recently released a saucy lingerie collection as part of her 2020 Valentine’s Day collaboration. Items in the collection are co-designed by Adam Selman, who is the brainchild behind one of the singer’s most iconic looks – the naked dress from the CFDA Awards.

The collection features underwear items such as bras, pants and bodysuits. The 19 pieces in the newest drop are designed to make women feel fearless, confident and empowered. Rihanna’s commitment to creating items suitable for all women shines through, as she caters for a variety of shapes and sizes. The collection ranges from size 32A to 42DD and XS to 3X.

Selman spoke to Elle Magazine about the collection, saying, “Lingerie is something I’ve always wanted to design. Creating sexy pieces that empower and make you feel confident is at the core of everything I do, that is something Rihanna and I have always connected over”.

The design process is said to have been heavily influenced by the 80s. It’s not a decade that’s remembered for its impeccable fashion sense, but it seems that Rihanna can do no wrong. The undergarments are detailed with lace, ruffles and oversized bows, making them a little fancier than your bog–standard undies.

Debuting at New York Fashion Week, the collection was very well received.

Rihanna’s Valentine’s Day edit will also feature two VIP boxes for those who choose to sign up to the membership program. The member–only boxes will feature the Locket Down set which sports a metallic red vibe, while the Down the Aisle set comes in a baby blue colour with stunning sheer material. The membership is priced at €50 per month with the option to pay once off or on a continuous monthly basis.

The singer has previously released collections for Savage X that benefited charities such as the Cara Lionel Foundation.

If you’re interested in getting your hands on some Savage x Fenty underwear, but don’t want to be charged shipping from the US, check out the items ASOS stock – plus next day delivery and 10% student discount from ASOS too.

The collection launched on New Year’s Day with plenty of styles and colours to choose from. Many of the items are still available in the majority of sizes, but if you’re a big fan of the collection keep your eyes peeled, as more pieces will be added to the lineup throughout April.

The Valentine’s Day collection is now available online from Savagex.com. Prices range from €17 to €73, depending on what style takes your preference.