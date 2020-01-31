Travel Junkie: Edinburgh

By Conor Brummell

Edinburgh is the perfect city for any student break, before or after Christmas. It’s cheap, cheerful and packed to the brim with things to do. Here are the top five things to experience whilst you’re in Edinburgh.

The Edinburgh Dungeons:

This is an interactive tour of the gruesome history of Edinburgh, giving an interesting account of the Witch Hunts, Cannibalistic Murderers and the Plague that once haunted the streets of Edinburgh. The tour takes around an hour and a half to do, and with student rates available, it is worth doing whilst in the city.

Edinburgh Castle:

The Castle is one of the most wonderous things about Edinburgh. Located on the side of a hill edge, it is built out of the stone. You can see the castle from almost anywhere in the city; it’s not hard to imagine how J.K Rowling was inspired to create Hogwarts whilst looking at this magical view every day.

Camera Obscura and World of Illusions:

This is an interesting attraction that is just a stone’s throw away from the gates of Edinburgh Castle. It’s full of optical illusions that will blow your mind, from mirror tunnels and photo opportunities to wacky facts and quirky brainteasers. Student friendly prices mean this is one of the best attractions to visit whilst in the city.

The Nightlife:

Edinburgh, being a student city, has something for everyone when it comes to nightlife. The Frankenstein bar is a horror fanatic’s dream, whilst bars such as Kitty O’Shea’s and The Three Sisters have great student deals and live music most nights of the week. Also, be sure to check out Bar Soba’s iconic cocktails.

The Royal Mile:

This is the stretch of road that leads up to Edinburgh Castle and is quite a lovely walk. With beautiful architecture looming upwards on either side, it’s very easy to get lost in the shops and cafés along the way. Honourable mentions would be The Elephant House, the café where Harry Potter was first created and the B&B Grill House.