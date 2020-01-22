What’s on in Galway – Jan 21 – Feb 4

By Sarah Gill

Whether you feel as though your Winter break was over in the blink of an eye or you’ve been craving a return to normality since you finished Christmas dinner, we’re back now and regular programming may continue. With the first week back at the books comes equal opportunity to head out for some good old fashioned socialising and – as always – SIN are here to help you track down the very best events. Without further ado, here’s what’s in the pipeline…

Wednesday, 22 Jan: Blindboy Live Podcast Show at Town Hall Theatre

We’re all well familiar with the Limerick drawl of Mr. Blindboy Boatclub, one half of the infamous Rubberbandits but now’s the time to get up close and personal with the mastermind behind the plastic bag. Known for speaking candidly about mental health, advocating for climate justice and being incredibly outspoken, witnessing the recording of this satirist’s podcast isn’t something you’ll want to pass up.

Thursday, 23 Jan: Hoolie w/ Big Miz at Electric

A night spent tearing up the dancefloor of Electric Nightclub is always time well spent and the carefully crafted sounds of Big Miz make it all the more enjoyable. Having taken his sounds to new levels over the years, Miz has emerged as a prominent producer and DJ in Glasgow’s techno and house scene. Spinning everything from acidic tinges to disco, 808 rhythms and typical techno and house cool, it’s going to be an insane night.

Monday, 27 Jan: NUIG SU presents: Neil Delamere: End of Watch in the O’Flaherty Theatre

The NUI Galway Students’ Union charity comedy gig is back for semester 2 with a veteran of the game. Neil Delamere returns to campus with his show “End of Watch”. Tickets are just €5 and proceeds go to the SU charities. Not to be missed.

Wednesday, 29 Jan: It’s Always FUNNY in Philadelphia at the Skeff

Fans of the gang will need to get on this as soon as possible. The Skeff are hosting an It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia table quiz, all in the name of charity. At a tenner a pop, it’ll only cost you the equivalent of two pints, and all the proceeds are going to JIGSAW Galway. Guest MC for the night is the brilliant Karl Spain. The perfect opportunity to prove that you are indeed a champion of the sun, a fighter of the nightman, a master of karate and friendship for everyone.

Thursdays at Róisín Dubh: Let’s have a Kiki

If you haven’t already paid a visit to Miss Kiki St Clair’s legendary clubnight in the Róisin’s upstairs bar, what are you doing with your life? Let’s Have a Kiki is a night crammed full of pop, camp hits and disco floor fillers that is just what the doctor ordered. Get your glad rags on and head out for a night of drinking, dancing and diabolical craic.