Celebrity Halloween Costumes: The Good, the Bad and the Hilarious

By Amanda Leeson

Halloween 2019 may be over, but we are all still talking about the costumes that celeb land graced us with. This spooky occasion is all about what you wear and celebrities take things to the next level. The stars stepped out to attend their fancy Halloween parties donning some very interesting outfits, but who got it right and who got it oh so wrong?

Here are our top picks of the best and worst celebrity Halloween outfits in 2019:

Legally Kardashian

Kim Kardashian shocked the world last year when she announced she is perusing a career in law. The Kardashian sister took a comical stance regarding her new career path this Halloween. Kim paid homage to no other than Legally Blonde’s Elle Woods, the LA socialite who swapped shopping and spa days for a legal career.

The most famous member of the Kardashian clan clearly used the character to her advantage and even sported a blonde wig to channel Elle. Could we be seeing a Legally Blonde remake following the stars very own law journey very soon? Someone get Kris on the phone ASAP.

The Kardashian–West family debuted an adorable family outfit as they dressed as the Rubble Family from The Flintstones. Kim wore Betty’s blue dress and Kanye rocked the purple dinosaur’s suit as the lovable character Dino.

Kevin “The Rock” Hart

Comedic actor Kevin Hart decided to poke fun at fellow celeb friend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Hart dressed at The Rock in his younger years, transforming himself into a real–life version of the iconic 90’s Johnson picture.

Hart trolled the WWE superstar at his own Halloween party, with enough dedication to costume to commit to the black turtleneck jumper, mid wash blue jeans, gold necklace and black bum bag. This is friendship at its best.

Couple of “NSYNC” costumes

In a similar fashion to Hart’s troll attack on The Rock, husband and wife duo Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake (yes, they are married and yes, it also shocked us) poked fun at Justin’s days in the band NYSNC.

Jessica Biel mimicked her husband’s boyband look as the couple donned a themed costume on the 31st of October. Biel wore a green metallic jumpsuit, complete with super noodle styled hair, while Justin accompanied his wife and stood by her side as her microphone.

This outfit choice could have turned very tacky, very quickly, but the couple managed to pull it off. ACTUAL. COUPLE. GOALS.

Not all the stars got it right and unfortunately, the ones that went wrong, went very wrong.

Playboy Overdone

Unlike half-sister Kim, Kylie got it very wrong with her Playboy Bunny outfit. One half of the Jenner sisters sported multiple costumes with year, including an adult version of Ariel from the Little Mermaid, a recreation of Marilyn Monroe’s Vogue cover shoot and we can’t forget the amazing Barbie costume she debuted last year.

However, this costume choice is so dated. Come on Kylie, you can come up with something a little more original.

Sorry, Why-lish?

The Good Place actress and activist, Jamila Jamil, got it very wrong with her costume choice. Singer Billie Eilish is at the top of her game this year, making her a very popular costume choice. However, Jamil took the risk of creating a more light–hearted approach to the songstresses’ look, stepping out as what she called “Silly Eilish”.

This risk did not pay off. The costume sound good in theory but Jamil’s execution of the costume was poor. We will just stop at that.

Not so Sonny and definitely not Cher

Another car crash of a costume came from singer Halsey and her American Horror Story star boyfriend, Evan Peters. The new couple graced the red carpet at the AHS party with a couple’s costume intended to be Sonny and Cher. Unfortunately, the getup just didn’t work and it’s hard to know who they were styled as without being told.

Halsey also channel her inner Marilyn Manson this Halloween and she absolutely nailed it. The singer copied Manson’s 1998 album cover and the effort she put in was incredible.

Celeb land at Halloween will always be filled with incredible costume most of us can only imagine being able to pull off. It is comforting to know that sometimes they do get outfits wrong too. The planning stages have already begun for next year’s costumes.