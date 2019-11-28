The five-minute face: A beginner’s guide to clean beauty

By Megan Frei

With freezing winter days and finals fast approaching, rising early to eat breakfast, get dressed, and get out the door in a timely manner is a challenge. Whether we’re in a rush or not, most of us don’t enjoy spending a lot of time in the mirror getting ready. Celebrities like Emma Watson and Olivia Wilde have been singing the praises of multi-tasking clean beauty products and the power of the “five-minute face”. Here’s a roundup of the best beginner products in clean beauty, with a list of five products which will help give you a boost when you only have a few minutes to spare.

Ere Perez Oat Milk Foundation (£32.00, available at Content Beauty UK)

Ere Perez is an Australian-based, Mexican-made beauty brand which prides itself on clean ingredients. Recently promoted by popular UK plant-based Deliciously Ella blogger, Ella Woodward, Ere Perez’s foundation has surged in popularity. Both vegan and cruelty-free, it’s formulated with balancing, anti-inflammatory oat milk and restorative, protective peach fruit extract. This foundation is incredibly flattering for a wide variety of skin textures and is ideal for those with sensitive skin. Ere Perez’s formula works best with oily skin, given the oat milk creates a whipped consistency that doesn’t look greasy. For dry or combination skin, applying a lightweight moisturiser or SPF before application will help this foundation not cling to dry patches. In winter, makeup is all about a subtle, dewy finish and this clean foundation does not disappoint.

RMS Un Cover-Up Concealer (£34.00, available at Space.NK Apothecary)

Cult beauty hit RMS is not new to the beauty scene and the brand is a household name for a good reason. With a recently extended shade range, RMS finally expanded their Un-Cover Up concealers to meet the needs and skin tones of all consumers. Formulated with moisturizing coconut oil, jojoba oil, and vitamin E, this product sits beautifully on both dry and oily skin; the longer you wear it, the better it looks. Providing skin with a dewy effect when used as either a foundation or concealer, this product actually covers redness and discoloration while creating a hydrating, lightweight finish. Un Cover-Up is proudly free from sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and formaldehydes, in addition to being cruelty-free. This product creates the perfect base for someone who prefers a natural everyday look. Seriously. Try it. You’ll never need another concealer again.

Tata Harper Lip and Cheek Tint (€40.00, available at Arnott’s)

In its recyclable glass packaging, this formula works better if you warm if up in the pot with your finger. Functioning as a cream blush and lip tint, Tata Harper offers four shades that are so pigmented, you only need a small swipe of colour to create an effortlessly flushed complexion. A blend of olive oil and calendula extract, among other clean ingredients, makes for a creamy balm that will protect you from the elements. A winter makeup capsule must-have, Tata Harper’s Lip and Cheek Tint will have you kissing chapped lips and wind-burnt cheeks goodbye (and this little pot of magic is so pigmented that it will last you for the entire year).

Mascara Lily Lolo (£12.50, available at Content Beauty)

Fragrance, silicone and alcohol-free, this UK-based brand has produced one of the most popular clean mascaras on the market. Mascara is one of the hardest products for clean brands to effectively replicate using safe ingredients, but Lily Lolo has cracked the code with their long-lasting, smudge-proof formula. Unlike conventional mascaras, you don’t have to scrub it off after use and it won’t irritate the eyes.

Ilia Essential Brow Gel (£24.00, available at Content Beauty)

A clean dupe for Glossier’s Boy Brow, Ilia’s gentle bristle wand makes the product easy to use for even the busiest mornings. This tinted gel sculpts without drying or flaking and creates a natural look without the harsh lines of pencil brow products. Ilia’s Brow Gel combines maximum impact with minimal effort, making it an ideal on-the-go product for lazy days when all you have the time or energy for is brushing your brows and, hopefully, your teeth.

Swapping from a conventional beauty collection to a cleaner one takes time and is a gradual process. Although these products are pricey, their multiple-use application makes them a worthy investment (and a little product goes a long way). The next time you feel like making an impulsive online purchase, consider trying out a few clean, multi-tasking products and you might find yourself saving money (and time) in the long-run.