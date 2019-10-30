Final year diary – Issue 4

By Sadhbh Hendrick

Dearest Diary,

The time is 2300 hours. Daylight is a distant memory. The air condition clicked off three hours ago. The soothing snap of the opening of a can of Monster (the white one) echoes through the air. It is accompanied by a harmonic symphony of yawns, coughs and sighs. The scene has been set, now, where am I?

The reading room. Obviously. Another day, another dollar. Another week, another reason to google ‘Best Paid Careers without having a degree.’ Times are tough. Yes, they could be worse, but, God, they could be a lot better too. I don’t know if it’s a final year-specific situation or not. I do think the library has been exceptionally busy for week 5, but perhaps not. The assignments, midterms, projects, job applications are in full swing. All to be expected, I suppose. Nights out seem a thing of Christmas past. We now have to plan our social lives at least 5 working days in advance so we can all put in the extra libo hours in the lead up to a rare bop. Fitting in the time to write some articles is a much-appreciated break for the brain and sanity. There have been some late nights and early morning stints put in over the last few weeks, as everyone seems to be ever so slightly drowning, but that’s life, I suppose.

In a very sad, excruciatingly pathetic and definitely regrettable way, the library is kind of enjoyable these days? Yes, the purpose of going is to get study, notes and assignments done, granted. However, it is quite the social hub at the same time. Little bit of balance is required. For example, it’s not really acceptable to go for coffee every 30 mins, but on the hour, every hour? Off with ye. Getting those chats and strolls and whinges and laughs in are just as important as getting the staidéar done. (Or so I keep telling myself anyway).

Hot topics of the week seemed to have been The Joker. Haven’t ventured to see this apparently thought–provoking movie quite yet but you’ll most likely catch me there on Tuesday peering through my popcorn. Also, Student Race day (last one </3), and Brexit. B r e x i t. BrExIt. Brexit is happening oh so soon. Yes, it’s boring hearing it on the daily but no, it is not okay that we have all somehow trained our brains to just tune out once we hear it. Big, big, big times ahead. Historical times. Think online shopping difficulties, study abroad difficulties, employment, border issues etc., but you probably haven’t even read the last few sentences because, like I said, we hear/see Brexit, our brains do that monkey playing the cymbals in The Simpsons thing.

That is all from me folks. My parting words, to discuss the library for the last time in this entry, what is the story with that fire alarm? It seems to just sing out for itself on the daily and that little high–pitched wail would give a paracetamol a headache.

GRMA,

Sadhbh x