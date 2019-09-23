Creative Corner – Irish Summer

By Burton

Ah, Irish Summer!

Sometimes you start mid-September,

Others you don’t show up at all,

Mostly we see you in June during the exam season before you disappear for weeks!

Here in Galway, you taunt us most,

Come here mid-March and leave two weeks later not to be seen again till July,

Then you drown us all like rats and give us cloudy heat for days!

Uneven tans and t-shirt-coat-umbrella patterns are seen across the land,

Only the Irish Summer laughs…

Tourists look at us wide-eyed,

“How are those people walking around in t-shirts and shorts while it rains and blows?”

We look upon them as ungrateful fools,

Unaware of the luck that had been bestowed on them,

Any sunshine is welcome even if it only lasts a while,

But after a while, the rainy heat and long sleepless nights become a bore,

By August the Summer has ceased and Autumn is born,

Now the rain makes sense and the pattern is slightly changed,

Farewell Irish Summer and we shall see you back again in December,

February,

April,

Possibly May,

Definitely June,

Debatably July,

Unlikely but not impossibly August!