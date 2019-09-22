Nothing but Netflix

By Sarah Gill

I’m confident in the assumption that the majority of you spent your summer thriving in the States, working away earning some coins or just generally being productive. Some of us, on the other hand, spent the summer months binging Netflix. (Who had a better time? Probably you). Nevertheless, now that you’re back in college you’ll need to start bulking up your ‘To Watch’ list. Here are some of the shows that are well worth catching up on.

Working Moms

Having just released its third season, this Canadian sitcom will simultaneously have you wanting a baby and thanking God that you don’t. Centered around a group of new mothers who have just returned to work after maternity leave, the show moves between hilariously dark humour and heartfelt emotional revelations. While a lot of the show adopts a tongue-in-cheek tone, there are moments where topics such as abortion, postpartum depression and the everyday challenges of motherhood are dealt with in a candid and realistic way.

Trinkets

With season one coming in at ten episodes of half an hour each, Trinkets is made up of three teenage girls who attend kleptomaniacs anonymous, a fantastic musical soundtrack and seriously aesthetically pleasing camera work. The girls, who couldn’t be more different, form an unlikely bond through their mutual affliction and grow as characters throughout the season.

Derry Girls

Are you even Irish if you haven’t already watched the first two seasons of Derry Girls twice? Since it’s been added to Netflix, its appeal and popularity have both flourished. Set in the ‘90s during the Northern Ireland troubles, the programme follows the shenanigans of a group of girls (and one boy) as they navigate the trials and tribulations of being a teenager. While it’s an incredibly hilarious show, you’ll be surprised at just how poignant it can be.

Big Mouth

We all love a good animated sitcom and Big Mouth certainly takes the cake. Dealing with the ins and outs of puberty, a group of kids are guided through their adolescence by a designated hormone monster; an omnipresent confidant offering their two cents when it comes to the changing body and the opposite sex. It’s a whole lot more than just some cheap laughs, Big Mouth also tastefully touches on depression, body positivity and divorce.

Grace and Frankie

With a sixth season set for release in 2020, you better start binge-watching Grace and Frankie as soon as possible! Starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as a pair of polar-opposite friends brought together when their husbands announce that they are leaving them to be together, Grace and Frankie help each other recover from their heart ache and form an incredible bond in the process. From starting their own sex toy business to drinking oceans of wine, the duo make for some hilarious viewing.