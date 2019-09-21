Back to College Closet Essentials

By Fiona Lee

Welcome back everyone! Packing your clothes for a new semester can be a bit of a nightmare – wondering what to bring, what not to bring, is two suitcases too much or far from enough? Settle down and read on as there are some essentials that you can always rely on, and if you have these packed and ready to go, you’ll do just fine here in Galway.

Fleece Pyjamas

Nice, wooly ones from Penneys, preferably, in order to truly tap into the timeless student trend. They generally come in a variety of Disney themes, but I was lucky enough to pick up a Harry Potter set that will never go out of fashion. These are paired nicely with a laptop and an unfinished, nearly overdue assignment or a takeaway and hungover housemates, but don’t forget the cup of tea to tie it all together!

The ‘Often Complimented’ Piece

Once you discover the one item of clothing that everyone thinks is cute enough to comment on, it will be worn on 90% of nights out. It has been approved officially by all the girls you met in the bathroom in the Róisín, and even a few of your friends at pre-drinks; the confidence you radiate whilst wearing it from now on will be overwhelming. Make this outfit even more economically sound and decision-free by finding that magical quality in a dress. No need to find a top or pants to match it with! Just your trusty handbag, little black boots and you’re set for the night.

Jeans & A Nice Top – Have one or two pairs of jeans that you can rely on to get you through the week. Perfect for lectures, a food shop, or drinks with your pals (but don’t forget the nice top). I would recommend Topshop jeans, as they are incredibly comfortable and everyone of any size and shape will find something they love there. However, Penneys would definitely get you what you need if you’re on more of a budget!

A Statement Rain Jacket

While we all want to be incredibly put together as we dash into our early lectures, the ‘morning person’ vibe is a bit dismantled when you have to shake your hair out like a wet dog and your cute outfit is hidden by a bulky coat. This is the reality of Galway in Semester 1! Get the rainy day look by finding that bright, colourful, statement rain coat that you’ll want to throw on every day. Make sure it is actually water-proof though… there is such a thing as practical fashion!

Sports Gear

When the weather gets cold, the last thing we want to do is move from our cosy, hopefully heated houses and get moving. However, to combat the winter blues that can catch us all out, it’s incredibly important to stay active and keep up fitness this time of year, whatever your goal or current level may be! Encourage yourself to go running, do a gym session or even go to the Kingfisher Halls for a solid session of Ultimate Frisbee or Badminton (depending what you’re into). Buying yourself a cute sports bra and comfy leggings will help in this regard. These also go well with sitting around the house, doing nothing but eating food and watching Netflix; incredibly versatile!