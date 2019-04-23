Five pampering products to help you de-stress this exam season

By Martha Brennan

With exams fast approaching, most of us are too stressed to think of anything but timetables and projects right now. But sometimes taking an hour in the evening to treat yourself is the best thing to boost morale, and though it’s hard to really relax it’s important to take a few moments for yourself to keep your brain functioning.

Here are five beauty products that can work wonders for stressed skin, pamper your body and sooth the soul. So clear off an hour post-library meltdown and put away your phone, read a book or set time for your new favourite Netflix show and have some well-deserved me time – even if it’s only for twenty minutes before you conk out.

Neutrogena Hydro-Boost Hydrating Face Mask:

This sheet mask is a godsend for stressed skin. The heat (or lack of) from a day of studying in the library can really dry up skin and make your face feel tight. These masks are the easiest thing to use, as you don’t need to wash the mask off. Just lay back, stick the mask on for 15 minutes to a half hour, peel off and head to bed. The gel is refreshing and nonabrasive and while the masks come in four different types, the Hyaluronic acid in this one is the best for replenishing skin. Bonus, the masks are only three euro from the on-campus pharmacy!

Lavender Body Cream:

The smell of lavender is proven to add relaxation and make you sleep. Some people keep it in their rooms or spray it on pillows, but a lavender body cream has the pampering scent as well the bonus of moisturising your skin. This one from Marks and Spencer is budget friendly and smells heavenly, and the colourful packaging is also a plus. Moisturising right after the shower and using a body scrub, like Roz Purcell’s coffee scrub, makes you feel squeaky clean and ready for a good night’s sleep.

Aloe Vera Eye Gel:

Once you try a roll on aloe vera eye gel you will never go back. The metal balls work to reduce puffy eyes and bags (which we are all sporting right now) while the cool gel soothes and adds brightness. You can pop it on in the morning after a long night, or before bed if you need. Lancome’s Energie da Vie one is amazing, but Garnier do a cheaper version that works just as well. Follow up with a thick moisturiser such as Lancome’s Hydra Zen day cream to replenish skin.

Rose Water:

In the last few years rose water has been added to the beauty lists of many, and for good reason. The all natural, water based glory can be used for skin purposes, as a perfume, or just spritzed on to relax. A spray bottle of the stuff is pretty cheap and works great as a mid-study perk up, after-gym refresher or used as a toner during your night time skin routine. Call into any pharmacy or health store to find a bottle, and make sure it has no added ingredients if you’re looking for a natural version!

Lush Bath Bombs:

Lush has become notorious for their colourful, natural bath bombs, and while you can find the playful bath additions everywhere, this skin care store is king of their class. Just pick your favourite colour and scent, and throw the bomb into your warm bath to relax after a stressful day. While there isn’t a Lush store in Galway, you can buy their products online and the Body Shop on Shop Street also have some great options. A quick cleansing of any tub in a student house pre-bubbles is highly recommended.