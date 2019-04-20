Opinion: Don’t waste your summer

By Anastasia Sytnyk

Summer holidays are great! Solid months of freedom where you can do whatever you like. You could sleep in until midday and stay up until unnatural hours, which all sounds exciting… for about a week. Once the initial excitement of freedom wears off, we are left with the inevitable enemy: boredom.

Many of us find summer jobs and keep ourselves busy, others indulge in hobbies and develop on their skills that they couldn’t find time for during University. This author thinks that these activities are all very important and will also try and suggest some other fun activities you could experiment with to make summer of 2019 a memorable one.

Travel! That’s right, go travelling. This might sound silly due to the obvious money factor, however, with many affordable airlines such as Ryanair and Wizair, and apps like Kiwi and Trivago to help find the cheapest options for travel, this makes it incredibly easy to go for a three-day holiday with some friends for less than 50 quid!

Travelling is something that can broaden your horizons and might even bring inspiration to what you would like to do next, such as possibly moving to the country you visited because you fell in love with it! A holiday doesn’t have to be luxurious for it to be enjoyable. Some people are afraid to travel because they aren’t sure how to make a holiday cheap and fun! It doesn’t have to be a trip off to Spain, you could go away for a weekend to London with some friends and you’re sorted!

Get your driver’s license! This might not apply to all, but if you’re like myself, you’ve been putting off getting your license because of the stress of university. Our summer break is long enough to give us time to study and finish the exam and come out the other end having checked out one of your tasks. Summer break is also enough time to do the driving lessons. It is a good idea to give this some thought and it doesn’t have to be about a driver’s license, but it could have something to do with getting a public service card, opening a bank account or savings account. It could be any of those responsible grown-up things that we all avoid.

Read a book! This might sound silly, but reading is very important for the development of your imagination as well as upgrading your vocabulary. Reading brings many benefits and deserves your time. Even if you read one book throughout the summer, once you finish it you would have learned something new or have made a discovery! Books can really suck you in and entertain you more than any TV binge series you’ll get into during your free time, so why wouldn’t you give books a chance?

Start a fitness regime! Summer can be very hot and often humid. It’s no shock to anyone that most people gain weight during the summer rather than lose it. That summer body might disappear very quickly with the temptation of having ice cream and frozen cakes daily. Due to the humidity and warmth you may feel lazy and avoid exercise.

By exercise, I do not mean go hardcore into body building and lose half your weight in a few months, by exercise I wish to suggest that you attempt to push yourself to go for walks or even runs! Try going to your local swimming pool and maybe develop a love for swimming about! A little tip from author to reader, enjoy some smoothies made from fruits and ice cream! Perfect for the warm days and could be a lot healthier than you think.

Those are just a few small suggestions, but we wish you a very happy summer of 2019 and hope you have an amazing and eventful time! Lots of love, from SIN!

Image credit: Pantheroux via Flickr