Realistic festival fashion

By Molly Fitzpatrick

It’s that time of year again when our Instagram feeds are flooded with sequined, glittered, fringed California girls, frolicking around the very dry site of Coachella in cut off shorts and bikinis. But let’s face it, if you’re going to a festival in Ireland it’s highly likely your experience will involve trudging through mud, knees deep, trying to scoop the puddles out of your tent using a red cup, and going from being sunburnt on the Friday to at risk of hypothermia on the Sunday.

When it comes to finding the perfect festival getup, you need to be prepared for the elements, whether it’s rain or shine. Booty shorts aren’t always the best idea when it comes to a weekend in a field in the midlands, instead opt for printed trousers, mom jeans or even tracksuit pants when styled right; think 90s Sporty Spice vibes.

In recent years, festival fashion has gotten a little too try-hard, of course festival fashion is all about having fun and going a little crazy, but from experience I’d say that if you’re comfortable you’ll enjoy yourself more. You want to be able to dance without living in fear of a nip slip, so maybe the Coachella style beaded bralette isn’t the best idea.

A band tee is a great option for the “I just threw this on” look. Pair with a slip skirt and some platform docs for a stylish outfit that won’t look like you’ve spent the last three months planning.

The days of flower crowns, heart shaped sunglasses and Native American style headdresses (let’s leave cultural appropriation in the past this festival season!) have been laid to rest but accessories are still the place you can add personality and edge to your festival outfits. Bring street style to the fields of Stradbally with athleisure-inspired accessories, sports brand bum bags, both practical yet stylish.

When looking for festival finds, instead of feeding into fast fashion with an online order of things you’ll probably never wear again after the weekend, scowl the vintage and charity shops for unique pieces that will make you stand out from the crowd.

Take inspiration from the 70s, 80s and 90s when pulling together your festival looks. A slip dress with a white tee under, layered jewellery, and a pair of ugly dad runners, would make the perfect 90s inspired festival look. Go for bicycle shorts, an oversized vintage band tee, and a neon scrunchie to live out your 80s aerobics instructor dreams.

If all this outfit planning is making your head spin and you want to keep things simple and your bags light, go for a co-ord. This stress-free combo will mean your outfit is ready-made; you can just throw it on and go. Add edge to a feminine floral co-ord with a pair of chunky air force 1’s and a pair of John Lennon-esque sunglasses.