‘Understanding Le Chéile’: NUI Galway students conduct national autism awareness workshops

By Harry King

A group of dedicated NUI Galway students have launched a workshop designed to raise awareness of autism.

The interactive workshop, called Understanding Le Chéile, caters for second level schools and businesses across the country.

The workshop was originally founded in 2017 by Team Leader Katie Nolan, and is conducted by students who are part of NUI Galway’s Enactus branch.

Enactus is a global non-profit network, which aims to develop the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders and social innovators.

The students behind Understanding Le Chéile (ULC) hope that after their interactive workshop, students and employees alike will leave with a better understanding of autism and comfortably know how to better interact and support people with autism, be it at school or at work.

In the workshops employees and students will be provided with a glimpse of the symptoms and behaviors experienced by many people with autism.

ULC believe they can dispel common misconceptions, promote inclusivity and spark confidence with its use of people-first language.

Autism Spectrum Disorder, also known as ASD, refers to a broad range of conditions characterised by challenges associated with, but not limited to social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and non-verbal communication.

It is estimated that one in 59 people in Ireland have autism and over 250 students with autism leave second level education every year in Ireland, due to bullying and isolation.

“It would be impossible to cover all aspects of autism, there is no one size fits all,” Ms Nolan says.

“We aim to instill confidence in everyone that following our workshop you will have an insight into this condition, based wholly on scientific findings and raw, personal experiences.”

Despite being enrolled in full time university courses, every “Le Chéile” team member has undertaken comprehensive modules on Autism Awareness Training, certified by Positive Behavioral Specialist, Brian McDonald of Ability West, Galway.

In an increasingly diverse society this workshop hopes to kindle people’s potential and this is evident when talking to its members.

“We continue to strive towards making our goals a reality in ensuring equal treatment for everyone in the academic and corporate settings regardless of their physical, intellectual or emotional abilities with the hope of paving a way for businesses and schools to encourage and nurture environments founded on inclusion, collaboration and respect,” says Ronan Lavin, Chief Executive at ULC.

Chief Content Advisor of ULC, Paul Byrne, who is currently studying Arts at NUI Galway, knows exactly what it is like growing up with autism in a progressive and changing environment.

“I got involved because, being autistic, I felt I might be able to turn my past struggles into something that can help people who are in the position I was in,” Paul says.

The group of speakers with autism who currently work with ULC, and the team of students who run the organisation, take an alternative approach with the deliverance of their workshops.

The goal is to eliminate the stigmas associated with autism and provide unique, uplifting stories that will have people leaving their workshops with a desire to learn more and the urge of wanting to support people with autism in society.

As part of International Autism Awareness Day on April 2, Understanding Le Chéile conducted a staff workshop in conjunction with the NUI Galway Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Committee (EDIC) on campus.

An opensource student workshop also took place on campus and the award winning Irish documentary This is Nicholas – Living with Autism was screened in the D’Arcy Thompson Theatre, followed by a guest appearance and Q&A session with filmmaker Nicholas Ryan-Purcell, who also has autism.

Mr Ryan-Purcell helped switch on the Quadrangle lights that evening, which are turning blue for Autism Awareness week.

To book a workshop, or learn more about ULC’s work, you can visit their website at www.UnderstandingLeCheile.ie or track their progress on all relevant social media platforms at ‘Understanding Le Chéile’.