Student Independent News

NUI Galway Student Newspaper

Creative Corner: TO FEEL OR NOT TO FEEL

By Leave a Comment

By Nithu Krish

Why do we feel?

In this thing called life,

We have only one option

To Feel

 

And that means, every moment,

Whether happy or sad,

Has to be felt

 

If we had the choice,

To not feel things,

Would we still be the same?

 

Facebook Follow
Twitter Follow

Reader Interactions

Drop us a comment!