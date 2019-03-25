Creative Corner: TO FEEL OR NOT TO FEEL

By Nithu Krish
Why do we feel?
In this thing called life,
We have only one option
To Feel
And that means, every moment,
Whether happy or sad,
Has to be felt
If we had the choice,
To not feel things,
Would we still be the same?
NUI Galway Student Newspaper
By Nithu Krish
Why do we feel?
In this thing called life,
We have only one option
To Feel
And that means, every moment,
Whether happy or sad,
Has to be felt
If we had the choice,
To not feel things,
Would we still be the same?
Drop us a comment!