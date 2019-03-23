Back to basics for spring

By Áine Kenny

There’s a grand stretch in the evenings nowadays, and the bitter wind and rain has subsided just enough to cut down to three hot water bottles in bed, instead of four. With a new season comes a new wardrobe, or for most students, going back home and lugging some lighter clothes up to Galway. Spring is a great time to take out and wear some of the staple pieces that were buried at the back of the wardrobe in September! For me, three basics that I cannot live without are the denim jacket, skater skirt and crop top.

Denim jacket:

The denim jacket is a much lighter form of outerwear, because let’s face it, we are all being boiled alive in our borg jackets and puffy coats which were the biggest trend of the winter season. It still can be a bit chilly outside, so layer you denim number with a scarf, a cardigan and a top underneath, and ditch the layers as you see fit. The plus side of the denim jacket is that a rain coat can usually fit over them, meaning April showers won’t be able to ruin your look! For a denim jacket that won’t break the bank, try this light blue one from H&M, retailing at €25.

Skater skirt:

Another sartorial staple is the skater skirt. I would opt for a plain block colour, as this skirt can then be paired with brighter patterns or a statement fluffy jacket. The beauty of the skater skirt is that it can be worn to college casually with a pair of Vans, and then switched to a night-time ensemble by adding a crop top and a pair of heels. This Boohoo.com pleated pink version will give shape and structure to your outfit, and the best part is its price: €7.70!

Crop top:

This is another spring trend that I am glad to see the return of. This versatile piece can be dressed down with a pair of high waisted jeans and Docs, for an edgy yet casual look. Alternatively, pair it with a flowing, patterned A-line skirt for a chic night time get-up, perfect for a night out! Since it is still a bit chilly outside, I’d recommend a long-sleeved version for now, such as this one from Pretty Little Thing. What is great about this piece, which is €15, is that the back is longer than the cropped front, meaning you won’t have a draft on your back. Your mother will thank me!