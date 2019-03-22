By Áine Kenny

Is there anything better than brunch? You don’t want to wake up at the scrake of dawn to go get pancakes with your friends because you stayed up all night working on that assignment and you deserve a lie in!

Brunch is the only meal where you can get a full Irish fry, or its polar opposite, avocado on toast. But where are the best brunch spots in Galway that are friendly towards a student’s meagre budget? Fear not, SIN has the definitive list!

McGinn’s: this is a pub in Woodquay that I used to walk past without paying much attention to, that is until I realised they served all day breakfast. You can get a full Irish fry for €9.50, that is two rashers, sausages, eggs, hash browns, puddings, beans, toast as well as chips (absolute notions!). This will keep you going for the entire day. They also provide copious amounts of free squash in true Irish fashion. On top of this amazing breakfast, they have a great sandwich menu if you are having a late brunch, as well as wood-fired pizza. No meal is over €11 either so it is definitely easy on the purse. It’s a Celtic bar too, so any football fans out there will also enjoy the matches they show. 56 Central: while it may be on the slightly pricier side, no one can deny the beautiful ambience of this quaint café right in the heart of Shop Street. One of their signatures is their healthy corner menu, which has super food salad bowls, so if you’re a health conscious bruncher this is the place for you! They also serve beautiful Belgian waffles and brioche French toast if you have a sweet tooth. My personal favourite is their Breakfast Bruschetta, which is two slices of Griffins bread (so you know it’s quality) with smashed avocado, tomato salsa and scrambled eggs. It’s €9 but we all deserve a treat from time to time, don’t we? McCambridge’s: for those of you who want a truly authentic brunch experience, head to McCambridge’s of Galway who serve all day brunch on Sundays in their upstairs restaurant. McCambridge’s is known for the quality of their food, and it is all sourced locally, so you’re contributing to Galway’s local economy while reducing your carbon footprint by eating here. For a really highbrow meal, try the West Coast Crab Benedict, which isfresh torn crabmeat topped with two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce on a savory donut. Another perk is that Mimosas retail here for just shy of €5. Mr Waffle: how could we neglect a brunch spot that is right on our campus’ doorstep? For brunch, try a savoury crepe, and I don’t care what anyone thinks, savoury crepes and pancakes are delicious and you’re missing out. They also have a range of healthy salads for those who aren’t so keen on the fluffy pancakes. Why not take a study break with your friends here, in order to refuel and recharge for that long slog in the reading room?