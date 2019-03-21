Styled by the show: You

By Rachel Garvey

Netflix’s new original series You has recently caught the attention of many viewers worldwide with its suspense-filled storyline of an unhealthy obsession gone wrong. However, although some viewers have their attention focused on where the plot is heading, my focus is on the simple fashion of the main protagonist, Guinevere Beck.

As the girl who is being targeted, you would expect this young woman to have the best wardrobe in New York City, but we find ourselves to be introduced to an ordinary girl. There is something so simple yet beautiful about casual clothes. This type of wardrobe would suit a person like Beck as her daily routine involves classes in college as well as writing poetry, which she sometimes struggles with.

Throughout the series, we see Beck in the same style of clothes, whether she is going about her daily routine or going out with her questionable friends. The majority of the clothing she wears is a range of check shirts and skinny jeans. There is not a person out there who doesn’t adore check shirts and how comfortable they are to wear, not to mention the endless choices of fabric and colour one can choose from.

As for skinny jeans, every girl will wear them in their lifetime and that is a fashion fact. They are simply a girl’s best friend. When we are first introduced to the lovely Beck, we see her dressed in a slightly loose green blouse, tight jeans and a pair of cream ankle boots along with bracelets that jangle together whenever she moves her arm a certain way.

I have taken inspiration from Beck’s outfits and made them into my own personal style of wearing tank tops under a loose checked shirt with rolled up sleeves, and my wardrobe has a variety of colours to choose from.

I also have tight fitting jeans that I’ve styled to my own liking with the help of a pair of scissors, gently cutting a straight line where your knees are or just on your thigh is a great way to show off the casual ripped jeans look.

Accessories can include a gold necklace and bracelets of your choice.

Lastly, shoes would be necessary to complete your stylish yet casual look. Personally, I go for my suede cream ankle boots with a small heel. There you go, outfit complete. I usually go for comfort over fashion, but with this outfit I feel like comfort and fashion are balanced to my liking.