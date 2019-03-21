Creative Corner: March 29th

By Paul O’Malley

This feeling has buried itself,

Quite the fragmentation mine,

And here I come strutting out,

From beyond the trenches line.

Picture please Theresa May,

Strolling strangely on the stage.

It pains me and I hate to relate

But Theresa, both our plans blew up in our face.

Forgive me dear listener,

For I fear I leave you unfulfilled.

You did not come to hear Paul’s exit,

Or Pexit if you will.

This feeling has buried itself,

Under earth with a base formation

Of dirt, dry humour and good will,

A true mole, in my organisation.

Image: EU2017EE via Flickr