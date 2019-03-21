Creative Corner: March 29th

By Paul O’Malley
This feeling has buried itself,
Quite the fragmentation mine,
And here I come strutting out,
From beyond the trenches line.
Picture please Theresa May,
Strolling strangely on the stage.
It pains me and I hate to relate
But Theresa, both our plans blew up in our face.
Forgive me dear listener,
For I fear I leave you unfulfilled.
You did not come to hear Paul’s exit,
Or Pexit if you will.
This feeling has buried itself,
Under earth with a base formation
Of dirt, dry humour and good will,
A true mole, in my organisation.
Image: EU2017EE via Flickr
