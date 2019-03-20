First year diaries: Procrastination

By Darren Casserly

Another month goes by and you know what that means, another month closer to exam time. It also means that there is only a few more weeks of lectures, and for some people that is a joyous thought. No more 9 o’clock lectures where all you want is the sweet release of death. I know I’m being a little hyperbolic there but, you have to exaggerate if you want to emphasise your point.

This year has flown by and its hard to believe that I’ve been writing the first year diary for nearly seven months now and I have to say I’ve really enjoyed it. I know you’ve also enjoyed reading me constantly complaining as well, but don’t worry I’ve still got a laundry list of things to rant about.

However, I’m trying to keep a bit more positive and focused, but it can be hard sometimes especially when you’ve got a lot of assignments to do and like me you’re a master procrastinator and there’s a lot of good shows on Netflix.

And on this point, the documentary Abducted in Plain Sight is great, I watched it while I was supposed to be doing my English assignment due for the next day. But, I eventually finished so I also found out I work better under pressure. I also know that there are a lot of people like me when it comes to work ethic and it makes me think are we more prone to procrastinating now we have so much to distract us like YouTube, Netflix and Snapchat, or is it just in our nature? I really envy people who can just study for hours without a break, 20 mins in and I’m already thinking about calling it a day.

The thought of having to study again for the first time since Christmas is not a nice one, no matter where I went I couldn’t get any work done. If I stay at home I just started to watch YouTube, but going into college makes me think I’m doing work and maybe I might be able to trick myself into actually doing something. I felt that everyone is on top of each other and unless you get in before nine in the morning you’re going to be looking for a seat for ages.

So, on top of all the pressure of exams I’ll be forced into a crowded library that has been outdated for the past 15 years, I just don’t know how people can do it, actually carrying out what you plan on doing. I know for me if I have an essay due in three weeks’ time it gives me two and a half weeks of doing nothing, then three stressful days and I’ve given up doing it any other way. If only I had some work ethic.