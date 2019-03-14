Clubs’ Captain Ryan Guilfoyle says making a difference was highlight of his job

By Martha Brennan

“The most rewarding part of my role is getting to work with some great clubs. It has been rewarding to help clubs develop and facilitate them in any issues to ensure that sport in the University can be enjoyed in a fun and stress-free environment. Making a difference, even a small one, is important.”

According to Ryan, the most frustrating part of his role was not having enough time to do everything he wanted. “I had restricted time due to the role only being voluntary. This means it can be difficult to always have the time for it. So, my only frustration would be not being able to help more.”

Ryan admits he wouldn’t do anything differently. “Honestly no, I’ve enjoyed the role and helped to the best of my ability. I would’ve liked more time but I unfortunately I can’t make that.”

The Clubs Captain also has some advice for his successor. “Enjoy it, be approachable and be willing to help. It’s a fabulous experience and one that you should enjoy as you will meet some great clubs, athletes and people that will have a major impact on your college life on campus!”

When SIN asked if he fulfilled all of his campaign promises, Ryan says he believes so. “I feel I have, I always set out to be approachable by email or in person and I think I did that. I always wanted to put the clubs and their members first, having them at the forefront of everything I did and having their best interests at heart.”

Were there any issues regarding the use of Kingfisher facilities, such as renting rooms and equipment for clubs? “The Kingfisher have always been very approachable and been understanding any time any issue may have arisen, and always helped to resolve it as soon as possible. My best advice would be if an issue arises just talk, approach the sports unit or the Kingfisher and talk it out. With a little communication the most difficult problems can be solved!”