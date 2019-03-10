Three ways to style: the long skirt

By Ciara Brennan

Longline skirts have made a comeback into the fashion scene this spring, and it doesn’t look like they’ll be going anywhere anytime soon. Cue the hideous flash backs to 90s catwalk catastrophes from Gwyneth Paltrow and Drew Barrymore *shudder*….

Don’t let that terrify you though, the once long, slouchy, unflattering, cover-up pieces of sin are now regarded as sexy figure-hugging staples that will enhance your wardrobe in all the right ways. This trend is a personal favourite of mine. Whether it’s tailored, with a side split or printed, the longline skirt can do no wrong in my eyes.

It is a versatile piece that can be styled across all occasions. Topshop in particular has achieved this trend particularly well this season and sparked my inspiration to write this article. Here are three different looks on how to wear this piece, no matter where you plan to go.

The interview:



Super sleek and classy. This look will bring the sophistication needed to make the right impression, but also keep you bang on trend. Not only is this beautiful emerald green skirt very in this season, it will also make you stand out in that interview for all the right reasons. The black leather crocodile boots are also very on trend and will carry you through any look. This is a timeless piece that can be worn over and over again.

Going out:

This look channels the metallic trend while incorporating the long skirt with this gorgeous Topshop silver number. Whether it’s a dinner date with your significant other or an evening party for a wedding, this look will really make an impact. This skirt will have you feeling like a Disney princess with the intricate flower detail; you won’t want to take it off.

Casual college style:

There is nothing I love more than leopard print and graphic tees, grunge chic at its finest. This skirt is yet another piece from Topshop and is a personal favourite of mine. The slits on either side makes this a fun daytime piece that could be easily transferred to a night time look. Maybe not ideal for this time of year, but nice to keep in mind for those warmer summer months coming just around the corner. I teamed this look with the classic Doc Marten black boot. Everyone and their mother has a pair these days, and they could not go better with this skirt. Throw on some gold layered jewellery and a little black backpack, and your casual college style is complete.