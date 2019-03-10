Meet Rachel Fitz… One girl… 3 codes & performing at the highest level

Full name: Rachel Fitzmaurice

Hometown: Fuerty, Roscommon

College: NUI Galway

College course: Mechanical Engineering

Sporting codes: Gaelic Football, Camogie, Soccer

Positions in sporting codes: Gaelic Football – Forward, Camogie – Mid Field, Soccer – Mid/Striker

Favourite food: My mum’s lasagne!

Favourite TV programme: Friends, Ireland’s Fittest Family

Main sport achievement: Playing in Croke Park in an All Ireland Camogie Final in 2015, receiving a Soaring Star Award for camogie that year too, playing on the Irish Schools soccer team in 2013, playing for Connacht in the Post Primary Schools Interpros 2015-2017

Ambition in sport: To be part of teams that bring success to my club, college and county, to remain injury free and to be a good role model for other girls interested in sport.

How do you balance your 3 codes, college, work and social life?

I have figured out a balance at this stage after playing 3 sports right through secondary school. I also play for Roscommon for camogie and football too so I know when I’m doing too much and what trainings I am able to do in a week. My course is very demanding so keeping a good balance allows me to do some study or get homework/assignments done on time. I work in George Bannon’s Sports Shop in Roscommon town on Saturdays during college term and full time during the summer. Even after all my trainings I still spare a few hours to go out with my friends. I personally don’t take a drink but still love to have the craic!

I have got a lot from being involved in sport, I know the feeling of both winning and losing and I know either way I have continuous support from my parents and family. I have met some great coaches, mentors and friends along the way and I hope this continues for many more years!