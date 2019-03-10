Creative Corner: Gather

By Paul O’Malley

Amid autumn air on a lover’s hill,

There you will find quite a churning chill.

It suits the crevasse with a touch so narrow,

And grinds the bone right down to marrow.

Feel this breeze squeeze itself through the gap,

Do you quiver?

Maybe you feel attacked.

You, young man, with a face turned to stone,

Does this define the feeling, alone?

Or does something else fuel your words here tonight?

The need to outlive the need to survive.

“I told you, I told you, I’m patient,” he cried,

“A lifetime uncertain”

“Is still certainly life.”

Image by Frederic_Mahe on Pixabay