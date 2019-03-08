Prestigious Rosemount High School Band to perform in NUI Galway

The Rosemount High School Band from Minnesota, USA will be performing an evening concert in the Bailey Allen Hall on Monday 25 March at 8pm.

Admission is free and all are welcome.

Also performing on the night will be NUI Galway’s very own Choral Society, who will be performing their own repertoire, which ranges from classical to pop.

This concert is part of Rosemount’s 2019 tour of the UK and Ireland, which also includes performances in Belfast and Drogheda.

The Rosemount High School Band is a multi award-winning group, and they are touring with 150 musicians.

Expect to enjoy a fantastic spectacle of music from these young and talented performers.