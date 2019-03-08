NUI Galway students elect their Students’ Union full-time officers

By Áine Kenny

The students of NUI Galway have elected their three full-time Students’ Union representatives for the academic year 2019/20. Voting took place on Thursday 7 March and results were announced before midday on Friday 8 March.

Clare Austick was elected as President of NUI Galway Students’ Union in the first round, with 1,283 votes. Eibhlín Seoighthe came in second with 413 votes. There were 16 spoiled votes, and 63 people voted to reopen nominations. There were 1,775 votes in total.

Speaking after her victory, Clare said she was honoured to have been elected the next President of the NUI Galway Students’ Union. “It’s been a long week with a rollercoaster of emotions. I commend all the candidates who put themselves forward and gave it their all.”

“I really hope they are proud of themselves. I’m excited to lead the Union and hopefully make a positive impact on the student experience for all,” she concluded.

Cameron Keighron was elected as Vice President/Education Officer in the second round of counts, with 869 votes. Sabrina Vaughan came in close second, with 785 votes. Steven Silke and reopen nominations were eliminated in the first round, with 483 and 38 votes respectively.

Cameron spoke to SIN after his election, saying, “I’m delighted to have been elected as next year’s education officer, I ran against two excellent candidates, who put in some stellar work!”

“I’m really excited to start working on my manifesto points and hopefully be a positive influence in the Union.”

Brandon Walsh won the Vice President/Welfare officer race, and he was deemed elected in round one with 1,272 votes. Ciarán Guy received 393 votes.

Brandon said he wanted to thank his campaign team and everyone who voted for him. “I’m so grateful to all my team and everyone who supported me over the last few months. I’m so excited to start the role and try to fill the shoes of my phenomenal predecessors.”

Part Time Officer elections take place next week, with polling taking place on campus from 10am-8pm on Thursday 14 March.

If you won’t be on campus to vote, Remote Vote Registration via the Students’ Union Website will open this weekend, and you have until midnight of Wednesday 13 March to register.

Students’ Union Council Chair Election nominations will open at 10am on Monday 11 March and close at 5pm Tuesday 19 March. Nomination forms will be available from the Students’ Union Office and website.

The Union still have a number of part time officer positions left to fill, such as Postgraduate Taught Officer, Postgraduate Research Officer, International Students Officer and Ethnic Minorities Officer.

If you are interested in running for election these positions, contact the Union via email: elections@su.nuigalway.ie.

Image: NUI Galway Students’ Union via Facebook