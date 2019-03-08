Living her best life: Jazzmyne Robbins

By Amy McMahon

Meet Jazzmyne Robbins, your new obsession. Jazzmyne is a Buzzfeed As Is Video Producer and with every video upload, she encourages the ten million subscribers to be strong, confident and find happiness within.

Fashion is huge part of Jazzmyne’s life. Just under a year ago she released a beret line and is now an ASOS brand ambassador (known as an ASOS Insider, follow her @asos_jazzmyne). She inspires women everywhere to ignore the set fashion rules and find their own personal style. Regularly experimenting with bold colours, pretty pastels and clashing prints, Jazzmyne’s style is ever-changing and provides endless inspiration on Instagram. Don’t believe me? Ask one of her 465k Instagram followers!

In recreating one of Jazzmyne’s looks for less, we only used size inclusive brands such as New Look, Nasty Gal and of course ASOS. There are no more excuses for designers and high-street shops not to carry a variety of sizes. In this look Jazzmyne is rocking five major trends – what an overachiever!

Finding a red leopard print midi dress was harder than expected. Instead we have opted for a neutral-toned dress from Nasty Gal (€41), available in UK sizes 4 to 24. Jazzmyne layered with a black bodysuit underneath, available from Boohoo (€11 UK size 6-16, €14 UK size 16-24).

Berets are cute and cosy accessories this season. Try the red replica from River Island (€6). Sports luxe chunky trainers are everywhere and this Nasty Gal pair (€41) can be dressed up or down this spring. Equally chunky belts are sneaking their way onto the high-street. This heart one from New Look (€11.99) is a lovely addition to any outfit.

Jazzmyne popped on a pair of dangle earrings (New Look, available from ASOS, €9.66) and white retro glasses (ASOS, €9.68) because more is more in her book. Add in Boohoo basic black tights (€3) and ASOS white socks (€4.15) and you’re Insta-ready.

Something Jazzmyne does on the regular shows another level of confidence. The social media influencer posts photos wearing next to nothing, celebrating her curves and thicc bawdy. It’s not for the faint-hearted, but it would definitely bring out your inner badass.

For a more PG approach to the Robbins lifestyle, change up your makeup look. Jazzmyne previously worked in Sephora and it shows. She is always having fun and, to paraphrase the wise words of James Charles, unleashing her inner artist. A simple way to bring a new energy to your everyday makeup routine is add in a quirky lippy.

Jazzmyne has gathered quite the collection, but her overall favourite formula is the Sephora own brand liquid lipstick. She narrowed it down to her top three shades: purple, red and black. Unfortunately we can’t get our hands on any Sephora products in Ireland, but the NYX Liquid Suede Crème Lipstick is a close second (€9.68 from ASOS). The Jazzmyne-inspired shades are Kitten Heels (red), Amethyst (purple) and Alien (black).

If that’s not really your thing, set aside a day of relaxation and binge-watch Buzzfeed videos. Or take a couple of Buzzfeed quizzes. I’m sure you’ve always wanted to know what type of cheese you are…