Cameron Keighron working on making Postgraduate Taught students feel more connected to college #NUIGSU19

By Marie Coady

Cameron Keighron, a graduated Regenerative Medicine Masters student in NUI Galway, is the Students’ Union first Postgraduate Taught Officer. He says he has enjoyed being able to “give a voice to an underrepresented group.”

“As far as I know, this is the first dedicated role to PG taught students. I have also enjoyed getting to know some of the wonderful reps who are passionate about representing their classes and building a better future for students to come.”

“I have also been able to join a project about developing more inclusive learning and teaching in the College of Business, Public Policy and Law and I have really enjoyed being able to influence this positive change.”

Cameron admits it is hard to represent postgraduate taught students, as there isn’t a lot of support for them at University management level. “University management is very difficult to navigate when no one is really responsible for the cohort of students that you cater for. Oftentimes, you come across casework that has never happened before and there’s not a lot of advice out there to help you figure out the best course of action.”

“I think we are getting there definitely and have commitment from some colleges and schools about developing their Postgraduate Taught supports and visibility. We still struggle to make some PGT students feel a part of this University, but I hope that the work we are doing [is] at least letting them know that we hear them and want to support them.”

“I think as officers, we always have regrets about not doing more. Since this is a new role, it has been a lot of teething out my remit and I am happy with what I have achieved so far.”

“I have or am working to complete most of my campaign promises. My biggest thing was to survey students to gain a better understanding of their experiences. This should be going live in the next two weeks.”

What advice would Cameron give to his successor? “Don’t be afraid to use your voice and fight for what you believe in. Get involved in as much as you can and never underestimate yourself.”