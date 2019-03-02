Marchathon returns to NUI Galway

By Martha Brennan

NUI Galway is bringing back the Marchathon Challenge again this year.

The Marchathon Step Challenge, which was highly successful when launched last year, challenges students to see how many steps they can fit into their daily activities.

The three-week challenge encourages students to exercise more frequently and get outdoors for some physical activity.

Prizes up for grabs at the end of the challenge include Garmin Activity Trackers, Me2U Shopping Vouchers, and Smarter Travel Goodie Packs.

The challenge will run from Monday March 4 to Friday March 29 and is run by Active Travel Logger.

Active Travel Logger is a website from the National Transport Authority which works with employers and third level institutions to implement voluntary travel plans and organises free walking, cycling and public transport challenges.

“This March we’re challenging you to grab some team mates, lace up your walking shoes and march your way to some great prizes!” Active Travel Logger states.

“Do you want to get fitter, lose a few pounds, or just have some good old fashioned fun with your colleagues or fellow students? Then this challenge is for you!”

All participants need is some sort of step counter – such as a phone, a pedometer or a FitBit – and a pair of good runners.

Teams for the challenge consist of three to six people, and teams can sign up online at www.activetravellogger.ie.