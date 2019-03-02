How to achieve long luscious locks this spring

By Tarryn McGuire

We can’t deny that we all know how to look after our hair; however, it’s the time, effort and money that prevent us from having the hair of our dreams. Regular trims are an obvious essential, however as students, forking out money for regular haircuts just isn’t going to happen. The same applies to using suitable heat-protection products, to keep breakages, split-ends and frizzy, frazzled tresses at bay, but again, who has the time and dedication for that? Regular protein and deep-conditioning treatments are a good idea of course, but do we do it? No.

What we need is a go-to quick and easy fix for when our neglected hair finally begins to knock on death’s door. We’ve all scan read some ‘easy, DIY hair masks’ that only require something along the lines of one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar with 2 tablespoons olive oil and 3 egg whites, but let’s be realistic, no student has random ingredients lying around, and we want quick and easy answers! Instead, I have chosen my three favourite hair care products that have most definitely saved my hair throughout my time in college (dry shampoo not included).

The first and most recommended on the list is oil treatments! Oil helps to seal cuticles, tame frizz and restore moisture to those dull locks. Regular oil treatments will not only add shine and body to your hair, but it will also promote healthy hair growth! A few drops of argan oil can be combed through damp hair to give your mane a healthy shine and can help to prevent frizziness.

When it comes to the point that you become so fed up of your dull, dry hair that you are just one small push away from making that appointment with the hairdresser to chop it all off, then it’s time to consider a mask. Put your PJs on, lather your hair in a nourishing hair mask, pop some cucumber slices over your eyes, and relax, because in less than 10 minutes you are going to feel like a whole new person. The Garnier Ultimate Blends almond milk and agave sap hair mask contains 98 percent natural origin ingredients, smells divine and is an absolute lifesaver.

Finally, the last item on the list is a classic that has never let me down. Who hasn’t heard of Aussie’s “Deep Treatment 3 Minute Miracle Shine”? This conditioner contains Australian ginseng extract and pearl powder to give dull and dry hair a glossy and healthy shine. After shampooing, simply smooth in the deep conditioner and leave for three minutes, your hair will come out feeling brand new.

These products should help to give your hair a little reboot for spring, but it is important to remember that other factors such as diet, heat exposure and general day-to-day treatment of your hair are all just as important.