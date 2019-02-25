Styled by the show: Friends

By Liz Hunt

Procrastinating assignments? Afraid to update your Blackboard for examination results? Look no further, it’s time to relive or live through the 90s to an era of slip dresses, miniskirts and mom jeans.

Friends the tv show not only provides us with relatable content which encapsulates the struggles of dealing with adult life, it also presents us with an array of inspirational outfits that transcend the test of time to this day.

Rachel and Monica both still manage to hold a special place in my heart when it comes to fashion. Even after all this time they have managed to leave an everlasting impression on my wardrobe. They have subconsciously shaped my own personal style through the years.

I have recreated and took inspiration from the most iconic outfits that aired on the show, including the plaid skirt, white sweater and white knee-high socks worn by Rachel. Plaid skirts are one of my favourite pieces and can be complimented with a subtle colour such as a grey or black top or sweater, ensuring the skirt is the centre piece. This allows the skirt to get the appreciation it deserves.

Skirts aren’t your scene? Don’t worry, plaid trousers are here to the rescue they are just as fashionable, and Rachel’s proves this by wearing a pair of red plaid trousers and a white tee. Styling this with a denim jacket or blazer can enhance your look to make you seem sophisticated yet edgy. If you are having trouble choosing a colour to match your plaid trousers, try focusing on one colour that appears in your trousers or skirt and style it accordingly.

Alongside plaid skirts and trousers, a staple piece of clothing in my wardrobe would have to be a pair of mom jeans. Monica and Rachel wore them throughout the show. Whether you own a pair or have admired them on others, I’m sure you can admit they are a classic. The number of ways you can style mom jeans is infinite. If you are stuck for time in the mornings to style an outfit together, mom jeans will be your best friend. They will ensure your top, whether it’s cropped or oversized, will be complimented by the jeans.

White sneakers for me are a must-have, especially when it comes to mom jeans. It draws attention to the cut of your jeans and instantly transforms you into a fashionista.

Another piece of clothing that tends to feature throughout the show is overalls. Although they are not as widely appreciated as mom jeans, they are a must have for every wardrobe. Overalls can be a controversial item of clothing. You may either adore them or try to avoid them at all costs.

If you are looking to be convinced into appreciating them just as much as I do, I advise you look at Monica’s iconic red t-shirt overall look. You may be swayed to overlook your previous preconceptions and may just become an overall enthusiast! Monica’s choice was an aesthetically appealing to watch on the show. Just like mom jeans, they can be styled with several different tops. When it’s cold and you need to wrap up in a sweatshirt, overalls will adapt to your preferences and will still manage to look stylish. There is little preparation required in throwing on a pair of overalls over your favourite t-shirts and sweaters!

Overall Friends is undoubtedly an inspirational show for outfit ideas and has been for decades, and I hope it will continue to do so in the future.