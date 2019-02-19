How to dress for spring when it still feels like winter

By Michelle McClair

As brands unveil to us their spring collections, and models walk the catwalk in airy, bright spring clothing, we can’t help but glare out our windows at the sub-zero weather conditions. One question comes to all of our minds: “How can I dress for spring when it still feels like winter?”

With Irish weather being predictably cold, its important to stay as warm as possible while maintaining a bright spring look. Here are three ways to battle the elements while still looking bomb.

Layering

Nothing in this world could ruin the spring vibe you’re going for more than a big parka coat. With the weather being as cold as it is, its so difficult to avoid the temptation of a cosy coat. How do you stay warm without it? The answer is simple – layering. With neons and bright colours being big on catwalks worldwide, Bershka have released a large selection of bright coloured turtlenecks in their spring line. Put a spin on the dark winter turtlenecks, and layer it with a print shirt for an alternative look.

Trade out the heavy parka for a lighter waist length jacket, like this one from Bershka, which stays in season by sticking to a bright neutral colour (similar to looks seen in the Burberry and Tom Ford spring collection shows), while still keeping you warm.

Dress smart

Spring is the time we like to bust out the skirts, but with the weather threatening to freeze us to death, it’s frankly brave to wear a skirt without incredibly heavy tights. Opt for brighter coloured skirts.

We’re seeing a lot of mixed pattern in brands’ spring collection shows at the moment. Topshop have a collection of bright coloured skirts, like this one in living coral, which is the colour of the year for fashion brands worldwide. You can pair this with darker tights and still maintain the spring look you’re aiming for with the bright colours. Alternatively, you could opt for a midi skirt like this one from Topshop, or even a bright coloured pinafore, as these provide more heat. Penneys and New Look have a selection of pinafores in numerous colours, so your selection is not limited.

Don’t be afraid to incorporate some of your winter wardrobe

Let’s face it, we don’t have the funds to go out and buy a whole new wardrobe, especially when the weather outside suits your winter wardrobe and the warmth it provides. Make use of those woolly winter jumpers. Pair your dark knits with brighter skirts and trousers, like these beige coloured windowpane check trousers from Topshop.

If you are in the market for new jumpers, stay on trend by leaning towards pale blues and pinks, with a mix of block colours, which are bang on trend and perfect for brightening up your spring wardrobe. Don’t distance yourself from pattern knits either, they can add a vintage aspect to your outfit. New Look has a selection of items in these colours.

As for footwear, don’t put your winter boots away yet. A brighter coloured boot heel can fit perfectly into your spring wardrobe, and if you want to get more use out of your Doc Martens, pair them with a bright outfit for an edgier look. Don’t be afraid to experiment.

It is hard to stay warm and look stylish with the Irish weather system, but hopefully with these tips, warmth and style can go hand in hand. The main point here is keeping your wardrobe colourful, as it will transition your mind from winter to spring, and the bright colours will prepare you for your summer.