Erasmus Diaries: Favourite Irish foods

By Anne Rieger

Here we are, back again, ready to start a new semester full of fun, studying and rain. In my last column I wrote about food items I missed while being in Ireland and a lot of people told me they thought it sounded like I don’t like the food here. This is not true. I love food in all shapes and tastes, so there are also some food related items I missed while spending my break in Germany. Here it goes, my top 4 list of foods (that are not necessary of Irish origin) that I am looking forward to when returning to Ireland:

Bread: Ok, I might have lied a bit in my last column. I said that I preferred German bread and while part of that is true, I also love the good old brown soda from time to time. Honestly, who wouldn’t love a slice of bread that looks and tastes a bit like cake? I even attempted to make my own the other night, but I failed hard. Please send help, I really want my soda bread!

Relish: Not every kind of relish, but a certain big Irish brand, Ballymaloe, makes this insanely amazing red relish that goes well with everything. I haven’t been able to find it in Germany, which has bothered me for a couple of years now, so spending the year here means that I can finally include this fruity deliciousness into my diet.

Biscuits: It makes so much sense! A country where the average adult drinks five to six cups of tea a day (I googled that, it sounds about right if you ask me) has to have something to eat when enjoying an afternoon cup. This is where biscuits come into the picture. They are just not that popular in Germany, even though I wish they were. Ginger nuts especially are the ones close to my heart (literally eating some as I’m writing this), but also digestives are a staple in my diet. They also have another advantage for students: they are cheap and they last ages, so anytime I can’t get my shopping done for a few days, digestives save my day, thanks for that, Ireland!

Tea: Would this list even be complete without the favourite drink of the Irish? This beverage, especially Barry’s, has a special place in my day ever since I first set foot on Irish ground. I sometimes still go back to my flavoured teas or hot chocolate, but you can never go wrong with a nice cup of freshly brewed Irish breakfast tea. It also works as a conversation starter and builds a social ground for every age group.