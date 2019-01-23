First Year Diaries: New Year’s resolutions

By Darren Casserly

Firstly, I would like to welcome everyone back to college after the Christmas break. I hope everyone enjoyed their Christmas and New Year celebrations. For me the holidays are a time where all the family have a big get together which is nice for a while until it isn’t, and you’re just waiting until you can leave, but I suppose that’s family.

It’s a new year and you know what that means, New Year’s resolutions. Usually I’m not a big fan of resolutions as I almost always forget about them, but this year I’ll give it another go. We’re at the halfway stage of the academic year and it’s a great time to look back on the first half and improve on it, maybe that could be a resolution.

Another New Year’s resolution is to get more organised and to stop leaving things to the last minute and rushing whatever I’m doing. I know it’s a very common thing in college to leave an assignment you had weeks to do and end up having to do it in a couple of days. Personally, I’m always annoyed at myself thinking about all the time I’ve wasted procrastinating and going out of my way to make it more difficult for myself.

Another resolution of mine is to get more involved in societies or clubs in NUI Galway. At the start of the year I didn’t join any societies because I told myself I would be too busy to go to any of the meetings, that was until I realised there isn’t that much work involved with first year and I spent far too much time in the college bar. I would really like to join Flirt FM to help me develop my journalism skills and I’ve also been looking out for more societies to join.

The return to university also means that winter exam results are upcoming. If you’re like me and your impatience can get the better of you, sometimes or if you’re wondering if you failed an exam or not it can feel like a long time waiting. Something I’ve learned from my first semester in university is don’t expect things to happen quickly around the university, you know what they say, you wait ages for a bus and then three come at once. Even if you didn’t do as well as you thought on an exam the new semester can change that. I know there are a couple of grades I want to improve on.

The final point I want to end on is no matter how semester one went for you can always improve yourself as they say, new year new you. Also, for anyone who wants to write for SIN in semester two we are always accepting new contributors and I know you won’t regret it.