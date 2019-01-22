Final Year Diaries: The final countdown

By Aileen O’Leary

Nelson Mandela once said, “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” Four years ago, I never would have imagined reaching the last few weeks of college, or what it would feel like. There were so many times when I felt like I couldn’t do it, that the course load was too much, that I had no idea what was going on, but right now I am packing my things about to head back for my last semester in NUI Galway.

Despite the doubt, the infuriating assignments and stressful exams, somehow, I made it to my last semester in one piece. Of course, I never thought too seriously about dropping out, like everyone else I got stressed out, cried a little, went out a lot, and forget it and faced the exams, the assignments and the projects the next day.

In four years, I’ve probably submitted dozens of assignments, sat about 20 exams, presented a handful of group projects and spent endless nights cramming. Looking back at it all, it wasn’t that bad. Exams aren’t easy for anyone and neither are 2,500 word assignments, but one of the greatest banes of any college student’s existence is referencing. Whether its Harvard or MLA, at one point or another I have spent far too long referencing an essay, and I’ve always left it until the end for some unknown reason.

However, one of the greatest moments of relief is submitting your essay. There is no better feeling than being able to close all 25 tabs you have open, shut down your laptop and walk away. This usually lasts until you find out your results have been posted and then the dread and fear comes rushing back. Suddenly you’re rethinking that all nighter, wondering what did you even write on at all.

There is always a silver lining. Results always means a night out and Galway is a student city after all, it would be rude not to celebrate in style.

With 12 weeks to go, the countdown is on. To my fellow final years, congratulations on making it this far, only one semester to go. This semester is going to be a busy one with St Patrick’s Day, the Arts Ball, and more to come.

