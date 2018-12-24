SIN’s big fat quiz of the year

By Oisín Bradley, Owen Kennedy and Fiona Lee
Irish Sport
- Which county hosted the 2018 Irish Open?
- Dublin won the 2018 All – Ireland SFC, but who were the other finalists?
- What Irish football legend organised the Liam Miller Testimonial Match in Pairc Uí Chaoimh?
- What nation did Ireland beat to secure a Grand Slam in this year’s Six Nations?
- In what round was Conor McGregor defeated in his UFC 229 bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov?
World Sport
- What club won La Liga in the 2017/18 season?
- Rafael Nadal won this year’s French Open; how many French Opens has he won?
- Who won the World Cup Golden Boot?
- Who was voted the MVP in this year’s Super Bowl?
- Which side beat Germany 2-0 to send them crashing out of the 2018 World Cup?
Celebrity
- Who was voted this year’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’?
- What is the most streamed new release on Spotify this year?
- In what month did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married?
- The ‘Super Bowl Selfie Kid’ went viral in February, but who was performing in the half – time show?
- What Irish YouTuber appeared on RTE’s The Late Late Show this year?
Politics
- Who resigned as the UK Foreign Secretary in July?
- Michael D Higgins won the 2018 Irish Presidential Election, but who came second?
- In what country did Donald Trump and Kim-Jong Un stage their historic meeting?
- Who took over from Gerry Adams as the leader of Sinn Féin this year?
- What is the name of the current German Chancellor who recently stated she would not be running for reelection?
Movies
- How many characters died on screen as a result of Infinity War, including Ant – Man and the Wasp?
- What was the worldwide box office gross of Incredibles 2?
- Steven Spielberg came back as director for what blockbuster this year?
- Who played Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody?
- Donald Glover played which character in Solo: A Star Wars Story?
Video Games
- Rockstar released the much – anticipated sequel to what series this year?
- Which titular superhero came onto the PS4 this year?
- God of War received a sequel this year. What was the mythology that inspired the game?
- Nintendo re-released which Donkey Kong game from the Wii U onto the Switch?
- Which battle royale game blew up in popularity this year?
Memes
- Where were the Knuckles from?
- Which NBA player had his reaction during the NBA Finals turned into a meme?
- Was it ‘yanny’ or was it ‘laurel’?
- What animal became famous for playing the bongos?
- In what store was Mason Ramsey, the yodelling kid, originally filmed at?
Television
- What TV series one the Emmy for ‘Best Drama Series’ this year?
- What popular sitcom based on law enforcement was cancelled earlier this year?
- What was Meghan Markle’s character’s name in her TV Series Suits?
- How many ‘Treehouse of Horror’ episodes have been made so far in The Simpsons?
- Which two famous actors co – star in the new Netflix series Maniac?
Christmas
- What band sang ‘Fairytale of New York’?
- Traditionally, what date do we take down our Christmas decorations?
- From what country does the tradition of the holly wreath decorating the front door originate?
- Where in Dublin could you find a ‘moving crib’ during the Christmas holidays?
- How do you say ‘Merry Christmas’ in Irish?
Music
- Who won Best New Artist at the VMA’s 2018?
- What Irish pop band announced a comeback album and tour this year?
- How many concert dates did Ed Sheeran play in Ireland this year?
- What county was the Irish Traditional music festival ‘Oireachtas na Samhna’ held in this year?
