SIN’s big fat quiz of the year

By Oisín Bradley, Owen Kennedy and Fiona Lee

Irish Sport

  1. Which county hosted the 2018 Irish Open?
  2. Dublin won the 2018 All – Ireland SFC, but who were the other finalists?
  3. What Irish football legend organised the Liam Miller Testimonial Match in Pairc Uí Chaoimh?
  4. What nation did Ireland beat to secure a Grand Slam in this year’s Six Nations?
  5. In what round was Conor McGregor defeated in his UFC 229 bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov?

World Sport

  1. What club won La Liga in the 2017/18 season?
  2. Rafael Nadal won this year’s French Open; how many French Opens has he won?
  3. Who won the World Cup Golden Boot?
  4. Who was voted the MVP in this year’s Super Bowl?
  5. Which side beat Germany 2-0 to send them crashing out of the 2018 World Cup?

Celebrity

  1. Who was voted this year’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’?
  2. What is the most streamed new release on Spotify this year?
  3. In what month did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married?
  4. The ‘Super Bowl Selfie Kid’ went viral in February, but who was performing in the half – time show?
  5. What Irish YouTuber appeared on RTE’s The Late Late Show this year?

Politics

  1. Who resigned as the UK Foreign Secretary in July?
  2. Michael D Higgins won the 2018 Irish Presidential Election, but who came second?
  3. In what country did Donald Trump and Kim-Jong Un stage their historic meeting?
  4. Who took over from Gerry Adams as the leader of Sinn Féin this year?
  5. What is the name of the current German Chancellor who recently stated she would not be running for reelection?

Movies

  1. How many characters died on screen as a result of Infinity War, including Ant – Man and the Wasp?
  2. What was the worldwide box office gross of Incredibles 2?
  3. Steven Spielberg came back as director for what blockbuster this year?
  4. Who played Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody?
  5. Donald Glover played which character in Solo: A Star Wars Story?

Video Games

  1. Rockstar released the much – anticipated sequel to what series this year?
  2. Which titular superhero came onto the PS4 this year?
  3. God of War received a sequel this year. What was the mythology that inspired the game?
  4. Nintendo re-released which Donkey Kong game from the Wii U onto the Switch?
  5. Which battle royale game blew up in popularity this year?

Memes

  1. Where were the Knuckles from?
  2. Which NBA player had his reaction during the NBA Finals turned into a meme?
  3. Was it ‘yanny’ or was it ‘laurel’?
  4. What animal became famous for playing the bongos?
  5. In what store was Mason Ramsey, the yodelling kid, originally filmed at?

Television

  1. What TV series one the Emmy for ‘Best Drama Series’ this year?
  2. What popular sitcom based on law enforcement was cancelled earlier this year?
  3. What was Meghan Markle’s character’s name in her TV Series Suits?
  4. How many ‘Treehouse of Horror’ episodes have been made so far in The Simpsons?
  5. Which two famous actors co – star in the new Netflix series Maniac?

Christmas

  1. What band sang ‘Fairytale of New York’?
  2. Traditionally, what date do we take down our Christmas decorations?
  3. From what country does the tradition of the holly wreath decorating the front door originate?
  4. Where in Dublin could you find a ‘moving crib’ during the Christmas holidays?
  5. How do you say ‘Merry Christmas’ in Irish?

Music

  1. Who won Best New Artist at the VMA’s 2018?
  3. What Irish pop band announced a comeback album and tour this year?
  4. How many concert dates did Ed Sheeran play in Ireland this year?
  5. What county was the Irish Traditional music festival ‘Oireachtas na Samhna’ held in this year?
