What’s on in Galway: Christmas edition

By Rachel Garvey

Christmas is just around the corner and with the holiday fast approaching children are brimming with excitement for Santa Claus, parents are busy buying presents and students are preoccupied with studying for exams. Taking a break from exam study is quite important, so why not take a break by experiencing what Galway has to offer in the next few weeks in preparation for Christmas.

Galway Christmas Market

It’s that time of year again for the Christmas Market in Eyre Square. The market officially opened on 16 November and will stay in Galway until 22 December. The market offers the public a wide range of stalls with a variety of food and drink, the Carousel as well as the Ferris Wheel, live music, Santa’s Grotto, gift stalls and so much more. Highly recommended to visit.

Light Up Galway

This is a tour of the city that starts in Raven Terrace, straight to Quay Street, to Shop Street and then finishes at Eyre Square. Leading the tour is the Santa Express Train. Santa and Mrs Claus will also be there joined by the Ice King and Queen and other Christmas themed characters, which include Minnie and Mickey Mouse! It will also be a good opportunity for people to admire the Christmas lights.

Galway Ice Skating

The ice skating rink, located in Leisureland, Salthill is paying another visit to Galway this year and will stay until 6 January. A 500 metre squared ice rink, perfect for a visit to with friends, family or your significant other.

Christmas Day Swim at Blackrock

For those of who live in Galway or wish to stay in Galway for the Christmas, a Christmas Day Swim in support of COPE, which is one of our SU’s chosen charities, is being held. Commences on the 25 December between 10am and 1pm. Funds raised go to help the men, women and children who suffer through hard times in Galway during the festive season.

Photo by Sarahohox on Wikimedia Commons