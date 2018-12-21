‘On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me’: The SIN Christmas gift guide

By Anastasia Burton

Christmas is just around the corner and you’re still scratching your head about what to get your loved ones. Whether they are your relatives, friends, or significant other, it’s never easy picking the perfect gift. They may deserve the world but your bank account is screaming that a Galaxy bar is as good a gift as any. Are you in that boat? Don’t you worry, we got you.

Firstly, you don’t need to overspend! Instead, think outside the box. Your loved ones will appreciate some DIY, crafty gifts. If you’re into art or have that streak of creativity, use it. They say that it’s the thought that counts and its true. Why buy the next generic Christmas card with a snowman or Santa when you can douse a page in glitter and bedazzle the one who you wish to curse with that mess…

If you’re like me and can’t so much as draw a legible stick person, don’t panic. TKMaxx & Penneys is all that has to be said. You can glide into any of those two and find the most amazing things you didn’t know could make perfect gifts. Your best friend likes candles? Penneys have a wide range of different scents and TKMaxx have candles from big brands at more affordable prices. You want to get your mom something nice? Get her the most beautiful and expensive looking jewelry box for less than €20 in TKMaxx. Looking for something useful for your dad? Your dad might really like a watch or some golf balls for his set. Whatever your dad’s hobbies are, you’ll be sure to find something that will suit.

You might want to get something for your significant other, but there is only so much aftershave and cologne/perfume you can get without making it seem like they have a hygiene problem. Perhaps you have inside jokes together? Why not recycle a jar and write your inside jokes on a piece of paper, roll them into slips and tie a cute bow around the jar. Alternatively you could just write down some of your favourite things about that person.

Always remember, your loved ones are in your life because they care about you. If you can’t afford anything but a bar of chocolate and a badly homemade Christmas card, they will probably appreciate the fact that you put effort into trying to make them happy for Christmas. You could always buy a load of cheap snacks and invite your loved ones over for some classic Christmas movies. If that doesn’t sound perfect, I don’t know what does.