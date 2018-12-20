Have you been naughty or nice?

By Rachel Garvey

As an October baby, it’s hard to believe another year of Halloween has come to an end. A bigger and better holiday hides just around the corner. Christmas! Now, don’t get me wrong, I absolutely adore everything to do with Halloween, but Christmas is my favourite holiday. There is nothing better than slipping into some winter boots, draping a scarf across your neck and paying a visit to the Christmas Market in Eyre Square that comes around every year. I know some people despise Christmas because money disappears in the blink of an eye with Christmas present shopping, and mothers and fathers across the world have a mental breakdown over trying to get the knots out of the lights for the Christmas tree, but they aren’t seeing the true excitement behind it all.

I see the excitement behind walking down Galway’s Shop Street and seeing all the bright lights above me and I think to myself how a picture with my boyfriend, Ross, would be amazing right now. I see the excitement where children flick through the Argos or Smyths catalogues, searching for what they would like for Christmas. The exciting feeling of walking through the Christmas Market and seeing the beautifully knitted hats and people having fun on the carousel. Lastly, who could ever forget sitting down to watch The Late Late Toy Show with the family and tonnes of goodies!

Although, what excites me the most is when my family and I put the decorations up together. When my mother was young, she always used to tell me that Grandad would put Christmas songs on and they would all decorate the house together. She carried on that tradition with us and even though it may seem like something so small to anyone else, it means a great deal to me. Of course, my mum and I decorate the tree because my dad has no patience for that. I think that’s how the lead up to Christmas should be spent, with family and friends.

We take a lot for granted this time of year, but it’s the little things that are supposed to matter. Little things like Christmas shopping with your mum and nan, wrapping presents together and handing them to your younger siblings to put under the tree and to see their little faces fill up with happiness as they inspect the parcel in their hands, wondering what mystery present is in there for them. Those are the little things we need to appreciate more.

As an adult now, it’s a little sad to think that I’m too old for sitting on Santa’s knee or that I’m too old to have my stocking filled, even though I hang it on my door anyway. Get excited for Christmas and don’t let anyone spoil that fun. I’m pretty sure there are still some of us who would love Santa to ask them once more: “Have you been naughty or nice this year?”

Photo by Kevin Dooley on Flickr