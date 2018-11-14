Living her best life: Ariana Grande

By Amy McMahon

Granted, Ariana Grande has not been living her best life in recent years. However, her resilient nature and continued positivity is something to celebrated. Through her break – up with Pete Davidson and ex – boyfriend Mac Miller’s passing, the singer has once again been faced with a challenging year.

Grande is a force to be reckoned with. It is clear she can over come anything thrown at her, with dignity and class. She is a terrific role model to her fans, inspiring us all to rise even when we fall.

In addition to her character, Grande’s style is something to be admired. Somehow, she makes an oversized jumper look amazing. She’s one of those stunning celebrities that could wear a bin bag one day and the world would go into frenzy copying her look. Luckily that hasn’t happened – just yet. Her signature look is much easier to replicate. Grande was snapped wearing her Sweetener merchandise combining casual with typical night out accessories. True fans will already own the merch, but if $60 is a little too pricey for one jumper, I have found dupes.

Pretty Little Thing are masters at recreating the Jenner – Kardashian must have pieces, but it appears the line has branched out with iconic Ariana Grande items. This oversized sweater dress is only €28 and identical to Grande’s original (shade stone), cute and cosy. Pair it with a diamond choker, €6, also from Pretty Little Thing. To finish the look off, add in faux suede over – the – knee boots from Missguided, now in the sale for €25 – down from €61, a steal! Zara added a collection of transparent bags starting at €15.95, which make for the perfect merch dupes.

When it comes to copying Grande’s makeup look, less is more. Eyeliner, bronzer and a nude lipstick are the key products to use. Once you have those down, you’re good to go. Of course, you can find all three products on a budget from Boots. I recommend the Bourjois ‘Liner Feutre Slim Eyeliner’ to create the perfect cat eye, €9.49. Bourjois also make great bronzers, some even smell like chocolate. Try the ‘Paris Maxi Delight Bronzer’ for a golden look even in winter, €12.99. Lastly my lipstick of choice is cheap and cheerful from Rimmel, €8.99. Their nude lipstick in the shade ‘700 Trendsetter’ rivals any matte Mac lippy, and is long lasting. Boojie on a budget tip: save some cash and check when the 3 for 2 offers are available in Boots.

Now time to walk the walk. We’ve all seen the amazing impressions the ‘God Is A Woman’ singer can do on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. In turn, you and your friends could sign up for open mic in the college bar and showcase your hidden Celine Dion impression. Or for a more chill night in, binge – watch all the Harry Potter movies. Ariana Grande is a known Potter fan (she’s a Slytherin btw). Seeing as the complete set is coming to Netflix this month, it gives you the perfect opportunity to sit back, relax and release your inner Grande.

Finally, the easiest way to channel your inner icon: grab a coffee. The singer has posted many a selfie with a coffee in hand. During her Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, Grande revealed her Starbucks order to the world. In the episode she ordered an iced soy latte, grande obviously. Next time you’re in need of a caffeine boost head over to the Starbucks in the Cairns building and order the Grande special. Your new pick me up sorted!